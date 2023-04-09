WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Spokane WA 340 PM PDT Sun Apr 9 2023 .Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels. ...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flood Watch is cancelled for portions of North Idaho, including the following county, Kootenai. Portions of Washington, including the following counties, Okanogan and Spokane. The flood watch was not intended to include Spokane, Kootenai, or Okanogan counties. Therefore, the Flood Watch is being cancelled. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho, including the following counties, Bonner and Boundary. Portions of Northeast Washington, including the following counties, Ferry, Pend Oreille and Stevens. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage areas. Rockfalls will be possible on steep slopes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rainfall amounts between one and three inches combined with elevated snow melt will increase runoff and bring the potential for minor flooding. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for additional flood advisories or warnings for nuisance flooding. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather