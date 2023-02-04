WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 6, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 436 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches, locally up to 8 inches above 4500 feet. Less than 1 inch expected for locations below 3500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Sunday evening and overnight. * WHERE...Cloverland Road, and Mountain Road. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather