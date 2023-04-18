WA WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

_____

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

314 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees each

morning from this morning through Thursday morning.

* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning, and then from 2 AM PDT until

8 AM PDT again Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even though the spring has been colder

than normal, with most nights having below freezing low

temperatures, crop planting has begun. A freeze warning is in

effect to warn of needed crop protection from expected

freezing temperatures during the next few nights.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather