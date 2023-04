WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 7, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

256 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Sustained wind speeds, and wind gusts have decreased to below

advisory criteria speeds, and they are no longer expected to

reach advisory criteria again. As a result, the Wind Advisory has

been cancelled.

