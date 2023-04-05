WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

779 FPUS56 KOTX 052117

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

217 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

WAZ031-061100-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

217 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, except south

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, except south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and mountain snow showers likely.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-061100-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

217 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

WAZ038-061100-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

217 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-061100-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

217 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper

30s to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half inch

possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ043-061100-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

217 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Snow level

2000 feet in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts up to a half inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

WAZ047-061100-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

217 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation valleys and 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Snow

level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Snow level 4500 feet, rising to

5500 feet overnight. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Snow level 4500 feet. Not as cool. Highs in the

upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light

mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the 40s.

$$

WAZ048-061100-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

217 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation valleys and 4 to 7 inches in the mountains.

Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning. In the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

valleys and 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Snow level 3500 feet,

rising to 4500 feet overnight. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. In the mountains, southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Light

mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ049-061100-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

217 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches in the mountains. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches.

Snow level 3500 feet, rising to 4500 feet overnight. Lows in the

30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in

the upper 20s to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow likely. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

$$

