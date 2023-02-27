WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 26, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1132 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023

WAZ031-271200-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1132 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 23. Blustery.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Blustery. South wind 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

In the mountains, south wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

except southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

mountains.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

WAZ034-035-271200-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1132 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ038-271200-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1132 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 19.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches

valleys and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Lows 19 to 24. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 14 to 18.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s. Lows 15 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

WAZ041-044-271200-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1132 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 15 to 21.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

Lows 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

WAZ043-271200-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

1132 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

Lows 17 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 21. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

WAZ047-271200-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1132 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows 13 to 18.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches

valleys and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 13 to 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Temperature rising into the

lower 20s after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

WAZ048-271200-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1132 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Patchy fog. Lows 10 to 17.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys

and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. In the

mountains, southeast wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches

valleys and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Lows 14 to 20. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 12 to 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Temperature rising to around

20 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the 30s. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

WAZ049-271200-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1132 PM PST Sun Feb 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 7 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 22. In the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to

20 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 17 to 21. Temperature rising to around 18 after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 17 to 25. Highs in the 30s.

