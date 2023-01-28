WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 27, 2023

_____

439 FPUS56 KOTX 280713

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1112 PM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

WAZ037-281200-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Ione, Metaline Falls, Metaline, Tiger,

and Fruitland

1112 PM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Widespread fog. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch valleys and up to 1 inch in the mountains. Lows 19 to 23.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Blustery. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, except northeast 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly clear. Lows 3 to 7. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 17 to 21.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly clear. Lows 1 below to 4 above

zero.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 17 to 19. Lows

zero to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 14.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 11 to 21.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 19 to 24.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

$$

WAZ031-281200-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1112 PM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Windy. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s

in the afternoon. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. A chance of snow in

the evening. Lows 5 to 9. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs 13 to 19. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly clear. Lows 4 to 7.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 19 to 23. Lows

4 to 14.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Lows 12 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows 17 to

25.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-281200-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1112 PM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 17. Windy. Northeast

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Windy. Northeast

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill readings

6 below to 9 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 10. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 16.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 18.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ038-281200-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1112 PM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 9.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 18 to 22.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly clear. Lows 1 below to 5 above

zero.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 18 to 20. Lows

zero to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 9 to 13.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 21.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 17 to 24.

$$

WAZ041-044-281200-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1112 PM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Northeast wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Blustery.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs 18 to 23. North wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly clear. Lows 4 to 9.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 18 to 22.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 9 to 16.

Highs in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 23.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ043-281200-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

1112 PM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 9 to 12. Brisk. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs 18 to 22. Blustery. North wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill readings 6 below

to 9 above zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly clear. Lows 4 to 8.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 16 to 20. Lows

5 to 11.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

19 to 23.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 14.

Highs in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 20.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows 18 to 23.

$$

WAZ047-281200-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1112 PM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the

afternoon. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. In the mountains, northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 13. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs 19 to 23.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 12.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 11 to 15.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 11 to 18.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 17 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ048-281200-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1112 PM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon,

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, north wind

5 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 12. East

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Gusts up to 25 mph. In the mountains, east wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 14.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 18. Temperature rising

to around 13 after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 14 to

22.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

$$

WAZ049-281200-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1112 PM PST Fri Jan 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 10.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 18 to 22.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly clear. Lows 2 to 8. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 17 to 21. Lows

3 to 10.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Lows 6 to 14.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 15 to 19.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows 15 to 22.

$$

_____

