WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 26, 2023

_____

154 FPUS56 KOTX 270732

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1132 PM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

WAZ031-271200-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1132 PM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

except west 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of

3 to 7 inches. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Very windy.

West wind 20 to 30 mph, except west 20 to 35 mph in the

mountains. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. In the mountains,

northwest wind 20 to 35 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the

afternoon. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 5 to 8. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 13 to 20. Lows 2 to

8.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 7 to 11.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 20s.

Lows 7 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows 15 to 22.

$$

WAZ034-035-271200-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1132 PM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Widespread fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.

Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Windy. Northeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 16. Windy. Northeast

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower to mid 20s. Lows 6 to 16.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 20s.

Lows 9 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 13 to 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ038-271200-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1132 PM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. In the mountains, northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph, except 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, except northwest 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. In the

mountains, gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly clear. Lows 2 to 8. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 17 to 21. Lows

1 below to 8 above zero.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 19 to 27. Lows

3 to 10.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 16.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-271200-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1132 PM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s, Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, Gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 15. Blustery.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs 17 to

23. Lows 4 to 14.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 19 to 26. Lows

6 to 13.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s.

$$

WAZ043-271200-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

1132 PM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 20 mph

increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. North wind 5 to

15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 12. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, colder, sunny. Highs 17 to 21.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 3 to 9.

Highs 15 to 19.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 17 to 25. Lows

7 to 12.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 16.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s.

$$

WAZ047-271200-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1132 PM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Windy. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, except west 25 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. In the mountains, northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower

20s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 14.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 19 to 25. Lows

5 to 13.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 20s.

Lows 8 to 16.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Lows 12 to 19.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ048-271200-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1132 PM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy

at times. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch valleys and 2 to 5 inches in the

mountains. Lows in the 30s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Patchy

blowing snow in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less

at times in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph, except northwest 10 to 20 mph in

the mountains. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the mid

to upper 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 12. East

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 20s to

lower 30s. Lows 5 to 12.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 15. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 14 to 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows 18 to 22. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ049-271200-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1132 PM PST Thu Jan 26 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. North wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Snow may

be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Windy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

except northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 10.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 16 to 21. Lows

1 to 10.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 19 to 23. Lows

4 to 12.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the 20s. Lows 8 to 16.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather