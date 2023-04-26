WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

395 FPUS56 KSEW 261406

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

706 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-262300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

706 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 65 48 65 / 10 10

$$

WAZ559-262300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

706 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 65 46 64 / 10 10

$$

WAZ507-262300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

706 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 61 46 61 / 20 10

Everett 60 44 61 / 20 10

$$

WAZ509-262300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

706 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 68 48 69 / 10

Tacoma 67 47 67 / 10

$$

WAZ556-262300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

706 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 66 47 67 / 10 10

$$

WAZ555-262300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

706 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 65 48 71 / 20 10

Enumclaw 66 47 68 / 10 10

North Bend 68 48 71 / 10 10

$$

WAZ503-262300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

706 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. A slight

chance of rain early in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon, Gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 57 43 63 / 30

Sumas 58 43 69 / 50

$$

WAZ506-262300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

706 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 57 44 58 / 20

Mount Vernon 59 45 63 / 30 10

$$

WAZ001-262300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

706 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 57 43 59 / 20

Eastsound 56 44 55 / 30

$$

WAZ510-262300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

706 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 57 44 59 / 20

Port Townsend 56 43 57 / 20

$$

WAZ511-262300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

706 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 67 45 68 / 10

$$

WAZ504-262300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

706 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 69 45 71 / 10

Olympia 68 44 68 / 10

$$

WAZ512-262300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

706 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ514-262300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

706 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 58 42 62 / 20

Sequim 59 42 61 / 20

$$

WAZ515-262300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

706 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon,

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 54 43 57 / 30

$$

WAZ517-262300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

706 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 61 46 66 / 10

$$

WAZ516-262300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

706 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 56 42 62 / 20

$$

WAZ513-262300-

Olympics-

706 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 46 31 49 / 20

$$

WAZ567-262300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

706 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 8000 feet. No new snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level near 7000 feet in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 43 33 56 / 70 20

$$

WAZ568-262300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

706 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain through

the day. A slight chance of snow early in the afternoon, then a

chance of snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

No new snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s.

Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level near 7000 feet. No snow accumulation.

Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind

in the passes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 60s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 59 40 64 / 10 10

Stevens Pass 53 37 60 / 10 10

$$

WAZ569-262300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

706 AM PDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

$$

