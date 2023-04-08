WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 8, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

300 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

300 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain in the late evening and early morning. Rain at times late in

the night. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 48 53 43 48 / 80 100 90 90

WAZ559-091100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

300 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely in the late

evening and early morning. Rain late in the night. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 46 51 41 47 / 90 100 90 90

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

300 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain until early morning, then

cloudy with rain at times late in the night. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50.

Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind around

10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 48 53 43 48 / 80 100 90 90

Everett 47 52 42 47 / 80 100 90 90

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

300 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain until early morning, then

cloudy with rain at times late in the night. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. South wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming

south with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 49 55 43 50 / 80 100 100 90

Tacoma 48 54 42 48 / 80 100 100 90

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

300 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain in the late evening and early morning. Rain at times late in

the night. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. West wind around 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 48 54 43 50 / 80 100 90 90

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

300 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain in the late evening and early morning. Rain at times late in

the night. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 40. West wind around 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 48 54 45 53 / 90 100 100 100

Enumclaw 48 54 42 49 / 70 100 100 100

North Bend 47 55 44 52 / 80 100 100 100

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

300 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Rain at times late in the night.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast

after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to

30 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind around

10 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 48 54 41 50 / 80 90 70 70

Sumas 47 53 41 50 / 90 100 80 80

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

300 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain until early

morning, then cloudy with rain at times late in the night.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 48 55 42 50 / 70 80 70 70

Mount Vernon 49 55 43 50 / 80 90 80 80

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

300 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Light wind becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. West wind around

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 47 54 41 50 / 70 80 50 60

Eastsound 46 51 41 47 / 80 90 60 60

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

300 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain until early

morning, then cloudy with rain likely late in the night. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind

15 to 30 mph becoming south 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming east to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 48 55 42 50 / 70 80 70 80

Port Townsend 46 53 41 48 / 60 80 70 80

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

300 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to

30 mph. North part, gusts to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon. South part, gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 45 52 40 48 / 90 100 90 90

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

300 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain in

the late evening and early morning. Rain at times late in the

night. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind around

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 47 54 43 49 / 80 100 100 100

Olympia 47 53 41 49 / 90 100 90 90

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

300 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind around 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

300 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain until early

morning, then cloudy with rain likely late in the night. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph

after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable

to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 44 53 40 49 / 70 100 60 70

Sequim 44 56 38 49 / 60 90 60 70

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

300 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows

in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 46 50 38 47 / 100 100 60 70

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

300 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph becoming south 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 48 52 42 49 / 100 100 70 90

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

300 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 46 50 38 50 / 100 100 50 70

Olympics-

300 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 4500 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 32 36 25 30 / 90 100 80 80

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

300 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Precipitation

may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet

decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Total

snow accumulation 3 to 16 inches.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet

decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be heavy

at times in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the

afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 33 37 30 36 / 90 100 100 90

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

300 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Light wind in the passes becoming southeast around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet increasing to

7000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the lower 40s. Southeast wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet

decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Southwest

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet

decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the

afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 35 43 35 44 / 80 100 100 100

Stevens Pass 35 41 32 40 / 70 100 100 100

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

300 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow in the late evening and early morning.

Rain and snow likely late in the night. Snow level near

5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 6 inches.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet

decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the

afternoon.

