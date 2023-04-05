WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

_____

079 FPUS56 KSEW 052159

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

258 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

WAZ558-061100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

258 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 44 53 47 54 / 60 90 100 70

$$

WAZ559-061100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

258 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain late in the evening. Rain likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph

becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 41 50 44 53 / 80 100 100 80

$$

WAZ507-061100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

258 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely early in the afternoon. Rain late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 43 53 47 55 / 50 90 100 90

Everett 42 51 46 53 / 50 90 100 90

$$

WAZ509-061100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

258 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain late in the evening. Rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 43 56 47 54 / 70 90 100 80

Tacoma 42 54 45 53 / 80 100 100 80

$$

WAZ556-061100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

258 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. South wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 44 54 47 55 / 60 90 100 80

$$

WAZ555-061100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

258 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain late in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 43 56 47 54 / 50 90 100 100

Enumclaw 41 54 44 52 / 70 90 100 80

North Bend 42 56 46 54 / 60 90 100 90

$$

WAZ503-061100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

258 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind around 10 mph increasing

to southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 43 55 45 52 / 50 90 100 90

Sumas 42 53 47 51 / 50 100 100 100

$$

WAZ506-061100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

258 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast

15 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 44 54 45 52 / 50 90 90 80

Mount Vernon 45 55 47 53 / 50 90 100 90

$$

WAZ001-061100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

258 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and early

morning. Rain likely late in the night. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind

25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to

45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind around 10 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 43 53 44 52 / 60 90 90 60

Eastsound 43 52 45 50 / 60 90 90 80

$$

WAZ510-061100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

258 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to

southeast 15 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 43 54 44 53 / 50 90 90 80

Port Townsend 41 52 43 51 / 60 90 100 80

$$

WAZ511-061100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

258 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph north part, south 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

25 mph south part.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south

after midnight. North part, gusts to 30 mph. South part, gusts to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 41 52 43 53 / 100 100 100 90

$$

WAZ504-061100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

258 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rain at times late in the night. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 43 54 46 54 / 80 100 100 80

Olympia 41 54 44 53 / 80 100 100 80

$$

WAZ512-061100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

258 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain at times in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

WAZ514-061100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

258 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts

to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 40 55 42 53 / 70 100 100 70

Sequim 39 55 41 52 / 60 90 90 60

$$

WAZ515-061100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

258 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rain at times late in the night. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 41 49 42 48 / 100 100 100 80

$$

WAZ517-061100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

258 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. West wind around 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain at times in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 44 53 46 52 / 90 100 100 70

$$

WAZ516-061100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

258 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM THURSDAY TO 2 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rain late in the night. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph becoming south 20 to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain at times in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 41 52 41 50 / 100 100 100 80

$$

WAZ513-061100-

Olympics-

258 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to

4500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 4 inches.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to

3000 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 27 35 30 34 / 80 100 100 90

$$

WAZ567-061100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

258 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow late

in the evening. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.

Total snow accumulation 3 to 12 inches.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 29 39 34 37 / 40 90 100 100

$$

WAZ568-061100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

258 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 3500 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Southeast wind in

the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow

accumulation. Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph. Gusts

to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 40. South wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet

decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 31 42 36 41 / 50 90 100 90

Stevens Pass 29 38 34 39 / 30 90 100 90

$$

WAZ569-061100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

258 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of

2 to 7 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to

16 inches.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet

decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather