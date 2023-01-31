WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 30, 2023

310 FPUS56 KSEW 311102

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

302 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-010000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

302 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 43 35 47 / 10 10 10

WAZ559-010000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

302 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s.

Light wind becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 40 33 45 / 10 20 10

WAZ507-010000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

302 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A slight

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

200 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 41 36 46 / 10 20 20

Everett 40 35 46 / 10 20 20

WAZ509-010000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

302 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 44 34 49 / 10 10 10

Tacoma 43 33 48 / 10 10 10

WAZ556-010000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

302 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 43 36 49 / 10 10 10

WAZ555-010000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

302 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 42 35 49 / 30 20 30

Enumclaw 42 32 48 / 10 10 10

North Bend 44 34 50 / 20 10 10

WAZ503-010000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

302 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow until late afternoon, then a

chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near

sea level. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows

in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. East

wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s. East wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain at times in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 39 34 46 / 40 30 40

Sumas 36 32 44 / 50 50 40

WAZ506-010000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

302 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet.

Highs near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s.

Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 41 36 46 / 30 30 30

Mount Vernon 42 35 48 / 30 30 30

WAZ001-010000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

302 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

200 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near

40. East wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 41 37 46 / 30 30 30

Eastsound 40 36 44 / 40 40 40

WAZ510-010000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

302 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. A

chance of snow late in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 42 36 47 / 30 30 30

Port Townsend 41 35 45 / 20 30 30

WAZ511-010000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

302 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain at times after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 43 32 47 / 10 20 20

WAZ504-010000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

302 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 43 32 48 / 10 10 10

Olympia 43 31 47 / 10 10 10

WAZ512-010000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

302 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming east around 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

WAZ514-010000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

302 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon.

Snow level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 42 34 46 / 20 30 40

Sequim 43 32 46 / 20 30 30

WAZ515-010000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

302 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs

near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 41 38 44 / 50 50 50

WAZ517-010000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

302 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 45 39 48 / 10 30 30

WAZ516-010000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

302 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 44 38 47 / 40 50 60

WAZ513-010000-

Olympics-

302 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 29 24 32 / 20 40 40

WAZ567-010000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

302 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 27 23 32 / 50 50 40

WAZ568-010000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

302 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the

afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s.

Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. South wind in the

passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. East wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 30 21 36 / 30 10 10

Stevens Pass 27 19 33 / 40 20 10

WAZ569-010000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

302 AM PST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Freezing level near 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Freezing level near

5500 feet in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

