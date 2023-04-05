WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

430 FPUS56 KPQR 052126

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

226 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

This is an automatically-generated product based on an average of

hundreds of grid points in the zone. The forecast may not be

representative of the exact location you are interested in. For

a more specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/pqr and (1)

click a location on the map or (2) type a location into the

upper-left corner of the page.

If you notice a problem with this product, please email

w-pqr.webmaster@noaa.gov

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Thursday, Thursday Night,

and Friday.

WAZ021-061115-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

226 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to three quarters of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, except southeast wind

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph near beaches and headlands.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an

inch to one inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows around 40. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

WAZ020-061115-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

226 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy with highs around 50. South wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a half of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. South wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Breezy with highs around 50.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Snow level

1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

WAZ040-061115-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

226 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain this evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

half of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter of an inch to one inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Snow level

1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

WAZ019-061115-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

226 PM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow and rain this evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a half of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one and a half inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. South wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half

of an inch to one inch.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning,

then rain showers with snow showers likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 4000 feet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level

5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow, rain. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow level

2500 feet. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow

level 2000 feet. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of snow

70 percent.

