WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 15, 2023

_____

758 FPUS56 KPQR 160949

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

249 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Friday.

WAZ021-170200-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

249 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light wind. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

WAZ020-170200-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

249 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ040-170200-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

249 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ019-170200-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

249 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface,

rising to 4500 feet this afternoon. East wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 5000 feet,

lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. East wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Free air freezing level 4000 feet, rising to 5500 feet in

the afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet, lowering to

5500 feet after midnight. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level

4500 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

2500 feet. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of snow 80 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather