WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 16, 2023

_____

865 FPUS56 KPQR 171040

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

240 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-180100-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

240 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

decreasing chance of showers. Highs around 45. Light south wind

becoming west 5 to 10 mph by afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Then, a slight chance of rain late. Lows 35 to 40. Light

wind. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to

50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain later in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 40 to

45.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain near 100

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, windy. Highs around 45. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 35.

$$

WAZ020-180100-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

240 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

decreasing chance of showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to

45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Increasing chance of rain or snow. Snow level

2500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows around 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Breezy. Snow level lowering to 2000 feet.

Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Breezy. Snow level 1500 feet lowering to

1000 feet. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet lowering to valley

floors after midnight. Lows 25 to 30. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 35. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 30 to 35.

$$

WAZ040-180100-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

240 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then showers

likely. Snow level 2000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs 40 to

45. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows around 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10

mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Increasing chance of rain. Lows around

40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level lowering to 1500 feet. Highs

35 to 40. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet early, lowering to valley

floor overnight. Lows 25 to 30. Chance of precipitation 90

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 30 to 35. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 25 to 30.

$$

WAZ019-180100-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

240 AM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. West wind 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Decreasing chance of showers. Snow

level 2500 feet, lowering to 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1

inch. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a increasing chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely, mainly after

midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Breezy. Snow level 3000 feet

decreasing to 2000 feet. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow, breezy. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather