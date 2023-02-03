WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 2, 2023

_____

268 FPUS56 KPQR 031050

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

250 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ021-040100-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

250 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Rain, windy with highs in the upper 40s. South wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South wind 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

WAZ020-040100-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

250 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Rain, windy with highs in the mid 40s. South wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to three quarters of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

WAZ040-040100-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

250 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

WAZ019-040100-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

250 AM PST Fri Feb 3 2023

.TODAY...Snow and rain. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow

level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Breezy.

South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter of an inch to one inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches. Breezy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter of an inch to one inch.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain. Snow level 3500 feet. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Snow

level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely, mainly in

the evening. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

level 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Snow level 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Snow

level 2000 feet.

$$

_____

