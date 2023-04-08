WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 8, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the evening. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to

20 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s, except in the upper

50s to mid 60s valleys. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Breezy. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Roslyn and Easton

255 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and high mountain snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. High mountain snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the 40s. Windy. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and high

mountain snow showers overnight. Little or no high mountain snow

accumulation. Lows in the 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the west with

gusts to around 25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and high mountain snow showers. High mountain snow

may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow showers. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 18 to 24. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 19 to 27. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s

to upper 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades Crest-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight.

Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Valleys, gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to

25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s to

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the upper 30s

to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Sat Apr 8 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely overnight. Lows in the 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow showers likely. Lows

in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s. Lows

in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

