WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 16, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 248 AM PDT Sat Apr 15 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM PDT Sunday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...From noon today to 2 AM PDT Sunday.