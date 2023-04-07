WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 7, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 401 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Seas 8 to 10 ft at 11 seconds. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 10 ft at 11 seconds. For the Gale Watch, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 10 to 15 ft at 9 seconds possible. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and\/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt possible. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this morning. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT SATURDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt possible. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Sunday. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather