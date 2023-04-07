WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 7, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

401 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 10 ft at 11 seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 10 ft at 11

seconds. For the Gale Watch, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas

10 to 15 ft at 9 seconds possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM PDT this

morning. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through

Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt.

For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this

morning. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM

PDT SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30

kt. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to

8 AM PDT Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning

through Saturday afternoon.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM

PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Sunday.

