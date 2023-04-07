WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 7, 2023

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

926 PM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions. Seas 8 to 12 ft. Southwest winds

15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft,

especially when operating near to, or attempting to cross, the

Columbia River Bar.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong ebb current of 5.7 kt will occur

around 6 AM Friday morning, resulting in seas of 10 to 13 ft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected to

be hazardous to small craft in the vicinity of the Columbia River

Bar. Mariners are advised to obtain the latest bar conditions

from the United States Coast Guard before attempting to cross the

bar.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather