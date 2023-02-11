WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 11, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 1135 PM PST Fri Feb 10 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. General seas 8 to 10 ft subsiding to 6 to 8 ft by late Saturday afternoon. Ebb current of 4.37 kt at 755 AM Saturday with seas 9 to 11 ft. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft, especially when operating near to, or attempting to cross, the Columbia River Bar. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in the vicinity of the Columbia River Bar. Mariners are advised to obtain the latest bar conditions from the United States Coast Guard before attempting to cross the bar. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather