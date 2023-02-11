WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 11, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

1135 PM PST Fri Feb 10 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. General seas 8 to 10 ft

subsiding to 6 to 8 ft by late Saturday afternoon. Ebb current

of 4.37 kt at 755 AM Saturday with seas 9 to 11 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft,

especially when operating near to, or attempting to cross, the

Columbia River Bar.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected to

be hazardous to small craft in the vicinity of the Columbia River

Bar. Mariners are advised to obtain the latest bar conditions

from the United States Coast Guard before attempting to cross the

bar.

