WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 5, 2023

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

237 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt and

seas 7 to 12 ft at 13 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

west winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 1 AM PST Sunday. For the

Small Craft Advisory, from 1 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 30 to 40 kt and seas

10 to 15 ft at 13 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, west

winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 10 to 15 ft at 12 seconds.

10 to 60 nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Combined seas 9 to 11 feet. Bar conditions rough.

Maximum ebb currents will occur around 345 AM early this

morning, 4 PM this afternoon and 430 AM early Sunday morning.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and

Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM

PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 2 AM PST Sunday.

