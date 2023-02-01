WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 3, 2023

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

304 AM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Seas up to 11 to 14 ft at 9 seconds and south winds 20

to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt possible.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

