WA Forecast for Wednesday, April 12, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;A few showers;47;35;ESE;11;82%;97%;1 Bellingham;A few showers;48;36;SE;10;78%;98%;2 Bremerton;A few showers;51;36;SSW;14;73%;97%;3 Chehalis;A few showers;48;34;S;9;79%;95%;2 Deer Park;Breezy with a shower;50;26;SW;16;63%;88%;3 Eastsound;A few showers;49;39;SE;12;70%;97%;2 Ellensburg;Increasingly windy;52;33;WSW;16;49%;89%;3 Ephrata;Breezy with a shower;56;31;WSW;16;45%;68%;5 Everett;A few showers;47;35;SE;12;82%;96%;2 Fort Lewis;A few showers;49;34;SSW;13;76%;98%;2 Friday Harbor;A few showers;51;38;SE;11;68%;97%;2 Hoquiam;Chilly with showers;49;37;S;16;73%;99%;2 Kelso-Longview;A few showers;50;38;S;9;71%;95%;2 Moses Lake;Increasingly windy;58;35;SW;17;46%;66%;5 Olympia;A few showers;47;34;SSW;12;77%;97%;2 Omak;A stray shower;57;33;SSW;12;47%;66%;3 Pasco;Windy, partly sunny;60;38;SSW;21;45%;39%;5 Port Angeles;A few showers;48;36;SSE;8;67%;96%;3 Pullman;A few showers;48;27;SW;19;61%;85%;2 Puyallup;Spotty showers;51;37;SSW;11;77%;98%;2 Quillayute;Showery;46;32;NW;9;79%;97%;1 Renton;Brief showers;50;38;S;13;72%;97%;3 Seattle;A few showers;49;38;S;13;73%;97%;3 Seattle Boeing;A few showers;50;38;S;13;74%;97%;3 Shelton;Spotty showers;46;34;SSW;12;77%;98%;2 Spokane;Cooler with a shower;51;31;SW;16;60%;68%;3 Spokane Fairchild;Cooler with a shower;48;28;WSW;20;64%;83%;3 Spokane Felts;Cooler with a shower;51;31;SW;16;60%;68%;3 Stampede Pass;Colder with flurries;31;23;W;11;75%;99%;3 Tacoma;A few showers;48;36;SSW;13;78%;98%;2 Tacoma Narrows;Brief showers;48;38;SSW;12;75%;98%;3 Vancouver;A few showers;51;37;SSW;9;68%;96%;2 Walla Walla;Windy and cooler;53;35;S;19;52%;66%;3 Wenatchee;Increasingly windy;54;35;WSW;15;43%;96%;4 Whidbey Island;Brief showers, windy;50;39;SE;15;72%;99%;2 Yakima;Windy;56;31;SSW;15;42%;76%;5