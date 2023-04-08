WA Forecast for Monday, April 10, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Breezy with rain;55;43;NW;15;87%;99%;1 Bellingham;Breezy with rain;55;44;SSE;15;84%;99%;1 Bremerton;Periods of rain;54;44;SW;12;94%;100%;1 Chehalis;Periods of rain;55;45;W;12;89%;100%;1 Deer Park;Rain and drizzle;55;46;S;8;70%;96%;1 Eastsound;Windy with rain;55;43;S;16;78%;99%;1 Ellensburg;Rain and drizzle;56;43;SSW;8;71%;94%;1 Ephrata;A shower or two;55;46;S;9;68%;93%;1 Everett;Breezy with rain;55;44;NW;15;88%;99%;1 Fort Lewis;Periods of rain;54;44;W;11;84%;99%;1 Friday Harbor;Breezy with rain;53;43;W;15;83%;99%;1 Hoquiam;Heavy rain, windy;52;44;WSW;17;97%;100%;1 Kelso-Longview;Periods of rain;55;47;SW;10;86%;100%;1 Moses Lake;A shower in the p.m.;58;49;S;10;65%;95%;1 Olympia;Rain at times;53;43;WSW;12;88%;100%;1 Omak;A p.m. shower or two;53;45;S;10;76%;95%;1 Pasco;Showers around;61;50;SSE;6;65%;95%;3 Port Angeles;Periods of rain;51;43;WNW;5;89%;100%;1 Pullman;Showers around;61;48;N;10;57%;89%;3 Puyallup;Periods of rain;57;45;W;8;86%;100%;1 Quillayute;Rain, some heavy;51;41;SSW;11;95%;100%;1 Renton;Periods of rain;55;46;SW;10;85%;100%;1 Seattle;Periods of rain;54;45;SW;12;85%;100%;1 Seattle Boeing;Occasional rain;55;45;SW;11;89%;100%;1 Shelton;Occasional rain;52;43;WSW;7;96%;100%;1 Spokane;Rain and drizzle;59;48;S;8;62%;96%;3 Spokane Fairchild;Rain and drizzle;54;47;SSW;10;69%;96%;1 Spokane Felts;Rain and drizzle;59;48;S;8;62%;96%;3 Stampede Pass;Rain, some heavy;42;34;W;8;89%;100%;1 Tacoma;Periods of rain;54;44;WSW;10;89%;99%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Periods of rain;52;43;WSW;10;94%;100%;1 Vancouver;A couple of showers;55;47;S;8;79%;100%;1 Walla Walla;Showers around;60;48;SE;7;63%;90%;4 Wenatchee;Rain and drizzle;53;43;S;9;79%;95%;1 Whidbey Island;Very windy, rain;56;46;NNW;27;75%;99%;1 Yakima;An afternoon shower;58;46;S;10;64%;64%;1 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather