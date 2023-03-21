Skip to main content Turn off refresh
WA Forecast for Thursday, March 23, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;More clouds than sun;61;41;W;7;68%;74%;3

Bellingham;Partly sunny;58;42;S;6;69%;81%;4

Bremerton;Clouds and sun;62;41;SSW;6;69%;44%;4

Chehalis;Cloudy;60;41;WSW;6;72%;36%;2

Deer Park;Partly sunny;58;29;E;8;39%;22%;4

Eastsound;Partly sunny;52;42;SSW;6;79%;93%;3

Ellensburg;Partly sunny;60;38;NW;7;43%;36%;4

Ephrata;Clouds and sunshine;61;36;S;8;40%;9%;4

Everett;Clouds and sun;60;41;WNW;7;71%;90%;4

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;59;40;SW;7;64%;55%;4

Friday Harbor;Partial sunshine;54;41;SW;6;72%;89%;4

Hoquiam;Partly sunny;55;42;W;7;78%;75%;3

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;61;41;WSW;7;66%;70%;2

Moses Lake;Clouds and sun;62;37;SSE;8;41%;26%;4

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;59;40;SW;6;68%;44%;3

Omak;Clouds and sunshine;61;34;E;8;43%;11%;4

Pasco;Partly sunny;63;42;S;6;45%;30%;4

Port Angeles;Partly sunny;55;39;W;5;71%;44%;4

Pullman;Partly sunny;54;32;S;9;36%;29%;4

Puyallup;Mainly cloudy;62;41;SW;6;63%;59%;3

Quillayute;Some sun;53;40;WSW;5;83%;86%;3

Renton;Mostly cloudy;61;43;SSW;6;62%;44%;3

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;60;43;SSW;6;65%;44%;3

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;60;42;SSW;5;65%;44%;3

Shelton;Partly sunny;59;39;WSW;6;68%;66%;4

Spokane;Partly sunny;59;35;S;7;37%;26%;4

Spokane Fairchild;Clouds and sun;57;33;SSW;8;37%;20%;4

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;59;35;S;7;37%;26%;4

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;46;29;W;4;46%;45%;3

Tacoma;Mainly cloudy;59;42;SW;6;68%;55%;4

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;58;42;SW;5;69%;55%;4

Vancouver;An afternoon shower;61;42;W;6;60%;87%;2

Walla Walla;Partly sunny;55;41;SSE;8;56%;31%;2

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;61;37;WNW;6;45%;33%;4

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;54;43;WSW;7;79%;92%;3

Yakima;Thickening clouds;62;36;NW;6;39%;39%;4

