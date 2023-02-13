WA Forecast for Tuesday, February 14, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Partly sunny, chilly;44;24;E;6;75%;33%;2 Bellingham;Decreasing clouds;45;28;SSE;7;68%;27%;2 Bremerton;Partly sunny, chilly;45;27;SSW;5;71%;32%;2 Chehalis;Turning sunny;45;22;SSE;6;70%;26%;2 Deer Park;Cloudy;38;18;N;5;72%;21%;1 Eastsound;Clouds breaking;44;34;S;7;70%;26%;2 Ellensburg;Clearing and windy;44;21;NW;19;45%;7%;2 Ephrata;Rather cloudy;46;23;NW;8;47%;4%;2 Everett;Mostly cloudy;45;25;SE;6;76%;27%;1 Fort Lewis;Clouds and sun;42;22;SSE;7;72%;29%;1 Friday Harbor;Sunny intervals;44;33;SSE;7;66%;25%;2 Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;46;31;ESE;7;69%;33%;2 Kelso-Longview;Sun and clouds;45;23;ESE;7;73%;42%;3 Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;46;22;NNW;10;48%;4%;2 Olympia;Periods of sun;45;21;SSW;6;69%;34%;1 Omak;Partly sunny;43;22;NNW;10;55%;7%;2 Pasco;Partly sunny;51;23;WNW;9;45%;11%;2 Port Angeles;A morning flurry;47;29;SSW;5;61%;48%;2 Pullman;A little a.m. snow;35;24;W;9;69%;72%;1 Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;44;23;SSE;6;75%;33%;1 Quillayute;Plenty of sunshine;46;27;ESE;5;64%;22%;2 Renton;Partly sunny, chilly;44;27;SE;5;72%;29%;1 Seattle;Sun and clouds;42;28;SE;6;72%;37%;1 Seattle Boeing;Chilly with some sun;45;28;SE;5;74%;28%;1 Shelton;Partly sunny;45;24;WSW;6;72%;29%;2 Spokane;A morning flurry;40;24;S;5;67%;45%;1 Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;38;21;WSW;7;67%;30%;1 Spokane Felts;A morning flurry;40;24;S;5;67%;45%;1 Stampede Pass;Cloudy and chilly;28;18;WNW;5;73%;6%;1 Tacoma;Partly sunny;41;26;S;6;74%;29%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny, chilly;43;29;SSW;6;73%;29%;1 Vancouver;Chilly with some sun;44;26;E;5;69%;42%;2 Walla Walla;Cloudy and chilly;41;29;SSE;9;63%;23%;1 Wenatchee;Periods of sunshine;44;24;WNW;9;49%;6%;2 Whidbey Island;Clouds and sun;45;32;SE;10;67%;29%;2 Yakima;Partly sunny;47;19;NNW;6;42%;5%;3 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather