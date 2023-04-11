Skip to main content Turn off refresh
WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM PDT Tuesday, April 11, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Rain;41;SSE;3;96%

Bellingham;Cloudy;44;S;7;100%

Bremerton;Showers;40;S;3;96%

Chehalis;Showers;41;SSE;2;97%

Deer Park;Showers;45;WSW;4;97%

Eastsound;Cloudy;45;S;9;93%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;43;NW;12;70%

Ephrata;Showers;46;SSW;7;95%

Everett;Rain;42;SE;3;94%

Fort Lewis;Showers;40;SSE;8;91%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;44;S;7;85%

Hoquiam;Showers;45;SSW;14;89%

Kelso-Longview;Rain;43;SSE;8;87%

Moses Lake;Showers;44;SW;6;91%

Olympia;Cloudy;41;SSW;7;95%

Omak;Cloudy;43;N;4;89%

Pasco;Rain;49;Calm;0;89%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;41;Calm;0;88%

Pullman;Cloudy;47;WNW;13;96%

Puyallup;Showers;41;S;3;91%

Quillayute;Showers;43;SW;5;92%

Renton;Showers;44;SSE;6;85%

Seattle;Showers;42;S;4;91%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;42;SSE;7;91%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;41;SW;7;92%

Spokane;Showers;49;W;7;89%

Spokane Fairchild;Rain;43;W;15;87%

Spokane Felts;Showers;49;W;7;89%

Stampede Pass;Flurries;30;Calm;0;92%

Tacoma;Showers;41;S;3;97%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;42;SSW;8;88%

Vancouver;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;88%

Walla Walla;Rain;46;SSW;15;92%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;45;NNE;3;96%

Whidbey Island;Showers;43;SE;5;92%

Yakima;Cloudy;46;ESE;5;88%

_____

