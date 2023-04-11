WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM PDT Tuesday, April 11, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Rain;41;SSE;3;96% Bellingham;Cloudy;44;S;7;100% Bremerton;Showers;40;S;3;96% Chehalis;Showers;41;SSE;2;97% Deer Park;Showers;45;WSW;4;97% Eastsound;Cloudy;45;S;9;93% Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;43;NW;12;70% Ephrata;Showers;46;SSW;7;95% Everett;Rain;42;SE;3;94% Fort Lewis;Showers;40;SSE;8;91% Friday Harbor;Cloudy;44;S;7;85% Hoquiam;Showers;45;SSW;14;89% Kelso-Longview;Rain;43;SSE;8;87% Moses Lake;Showers;44;SW;6;91% Olympia;Cloudy;41;SSW;7;95% Omak;Cloudy;43;N;4;89% Pasco;Rain;49;Calm;0;89% Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;41;Calm;0;88% Pullman;Cloudy;47;WNW;13;96% Puyallup;Showers;41;S;3;91% Quillayute;Showers;43;SW;5;92% Renton;Showers;44;SSE;6;85% Seattle;Showers;42;S;4;91% Seattle Boeing;Showers;42;SSE;7;91% Shelton;Mostly cloudy;41;SW;7;92% Spokane;Showers;49;W;7;89% Spokane Fairchild;Rain;43;W;15;87% Spokane Felts;Showers;49;W;7;89% Stampede Pass;Flurries;30;Calm;0;92% Tacoma;Showers;41;S;3;97% Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;42;SSW;8;88% Vancouver;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;88% Walla Walla;Rain;46;SSW;15;92% Wenatchee;Cloudy;45;NNE;3;96% Whidbey Island;Showers;43;SE;5;92% Yakima;Cloudy;46;ESE;5;88% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather