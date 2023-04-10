WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM PDT Monday, April 10, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Cloudy;45;N;1;98% Bellingham;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;100% Bremerton;Cloudy;46;E;1;98% Chehalis;Showers;46;NE;1;99% Deer Park;Showers;48;SSE;4;95% Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;87% Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;50;WNW;9;79% Ephrata;Showers;50;Calm;0;92% Everett;Cloudy;45;NNE;1;95% Fort Lewis;Showers;45;E;3;93% Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;45;SSW;3;82% Hoquiam;Cloudy;48;E;3;89% Kelso-Longview;Showers;48;Calm;0;96% Moses Lake;Showers;53;S;6;92% Olympia;Showers;45;E;3;100% Omak;Cloudy;52;S;10;75% Pasco;Showers;55;SSE;8;86% Port Angeles;Cloudy;46;WSW;3;82% Pullman;Showers;49;E;7;89% Puyallup;Showers;46;ESE;1;92% Quillayute;Cloudy;41;E;5;100% Renton;Cloudy;48;ESE;5;89% Seattle;Cloudy;46;ESE;1;90% Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;47;SE;9;92% Shelton;Cloudy;46;S;3;92% Spokane;Showers;51;E;3;79% Spokane Fairchild;Showers;46;S;13;87% Spokane Felts;Showers;51;E;3;79% Stampede Pass;Showers;35;W;5;95% Tacoma;Showers;45;ESE;2;97% Tacoma Narrows;Showers;47;S;6;86% Vancouver;Rain;51;N;5;92% Walla Walla;Cloudy;51;E;6;92% Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;49;WNW;9;79% Whidbey Island;Cloudy;46;ESE;5;92% Yakima;Mostly cloudy;54;W;3;66% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather