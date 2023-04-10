Skip to main content Turn off refresh
WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM PDT Monday, April 10, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;45;N;1;98%

Bellingham;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;100%

Bremerton;Cloudy;46;E;1;98%

Chehalis;Showers;46;NE;1;99%

Deer Park;Showers;48;SSE;4;95%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;87%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;50;WNW;9;79%

Ephrata;Showers;50;Calm;0;92%

Everett;Cloudy;45;NNE;1;95%

Fort Lewis;Showers;45;E;3;93%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;45;SSW;3;82%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;48;E;3;89%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;48;Calm;0;96%

Moses Lake;Showers;53;S;6;92%

Olympia;Showers;45;E;3;100%

Omak;Cloudy;52;S;10;75%

Pasco;Showers;55;SSE;8;86%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;46;WSW;3;82%

Pullman;Showers;49;E;7;89%

Puyallup;Showers;46;ESE;1;92%

Quillayute;Cloudy;41;E;5;100%

Renton;Cloudy;48;ESE;5;89%

Seattle;Cloudy;46;ESE;1;90%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;47;SE;9;92%

Shelton;Cloudy;46;S;3;92%

Spokane;Showers;51;E;3;79%

Spokane Fairchild;Showers;46;S;13;87%

Spokane Felts;Showers;51;E;3;79%

Stampede Pass;Showers;35;W;5;95%

Tacoma;Showers;45;ESE;2;97%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;47;S;6;86%

Vancouver;Rain;51;N;5;92%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;51;E;6;92%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;49;WNW;9;79%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;46;ESE;5;92%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;54;W;3;66%

_____

