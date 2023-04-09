Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM PDT Sunday, April 9, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;52;SE;4;82%

Bellingham;Cloudy;54;SSE;18;71%

Bremerton;Showers;46;SSE;2;97%

Chehalis;Cloudy;48;SSE;4;97%

Deer Park;Cloudy;38;N;1;85%

Eastsound;Cloudy;52;SSE;14;76%

Ellensburg;Showers;43;Calm;0;82%

Ephrata;Showers;44;N;5;78%

Everett;Cloudy;50;SE;5;86%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;48;ESE;5;87%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;48;SE;15;82%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;49;E;10;92%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;48;SSE;6;92%

Moses Lake;Showers;45;NE;2;74%

Olympia;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;96%

Omak;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;79%

Pasco;Showers;42;Calm;0;88%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;43;SSE;3;88%

Pullman;Cloudy;42;E;13;70%

Puyallup;Showers;48;SE;2;88%

Quillayute;Showers;48;SSE;14;100%

Renton;Showers;49;SSE;6;89%

Seattle;Rain;48;SE;3;88%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;48;SSE;6;92%

Shelton;Showers;46;Calm;0;95%

Spokane;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;64%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;62%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;64%

Stampede Pass;Showers;34;N;3;92%

Tacoma;Showers;48;SE;3;93%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;46;Calm;0;92%

Vancouver;Showers;48;ESE;9;89%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;46;E;6;65%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;42;WNW;6;82%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;51;SSE;31;73%

Yakima;Showers;46;Calm;0;76%

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

Written By