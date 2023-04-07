WA Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM PDT Friday, April 7, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Showers;48;ESE;2;96% Bellingham;Showers;49;SW;6;100% Bremerton;Showers;51;SE;2;97% Chehalis;Cloudy;50;SSE;2;99% Deer Park;Showers;43;ENE;2;75% Eastsound;Cloudy;50;S;6;93% Ellensburg;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;89% Ephrata;Cloudy;45;N;6;92% Everett;Mostly cloudy;48;ESE;2;93% Fort Lewis;Cloudy;47;ESE;5;92% Friday Harbor;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;83% Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;47;WNW;7;89% Kelso-Longview;Rain;50;SSE;8;92% Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;47;ENE;2;94% Olympia;Rain;49;S;6;96% Omak;Cloudy;44;ESE;1;93% Pasco;Showers;53;SSE;16;60% Port Angeles;Cloudy;46;WNW;6;88% Pullman;Showers;43;E;8;62% Puyallup;Cloudy;48;ESE;1;92% Quillayute;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;100% Renton;Mostly cloudy;50;S;3;89% Seattle;Mostly cloudy;49;SE;1;93% Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;49;SE;7;92% Shelton;Showers;48;WSW;6;96% Spokane;Mostly cloudy;48;E;3;56% Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;45;S;6;56% Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;48;E;3;56% Stampede Pass;Showers;37;Calm;0;92% Tacoma;Cloudy;48;ESE;2;97% Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;49;SE;5;89% Vancouver;Showers;50;SE;5;89% Walla Walla;Showers;54;S;10;38% Wenatchee;Cloudy;41;W;5;93% Whidbey Island;Showers;46;WSW;3;95% Yakima;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;96% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather