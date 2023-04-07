Skip to main content Turn off refresh
WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM PDT Friday, April 7, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Showers;48;ESE;2;96%

Bellingham;Showers;49;SW;6;100%

Bremerton;Showers;51;SE;2;97%

Chehalis;Cloudy;50;SSE;2;99%

Deer Park;Showers;43;ENE;2;75%

Eastsound;Cloudy;50;S;6;93%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;89%

Ephrata;Cloudy;45;N;6;92%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;48;ESE;2;93%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;47;ESE;5;92%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;83%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;47;WNW;7;89%

Kelso-Longview;Rain;50;SSE;8;92%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;47;ENE;2;94%

Olympia;Rain;49;S;6;96%

Omak;Cloudy;44;ESE;1;93%

Pasco;Showers;53;SSE;16;60%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;46;WNW;6;88%

Pullman;Showers;43;E;8;62%

Puyallup;Cloudy;48;ESE;1;92%

Quillayute;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;100%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;50;S;3;89%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;49;SE;1;93%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;49;SE;7;92%

Shelton;Showers;48;WSW;6;96%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;48;E;3;56%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;45;S;6;56%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;48;E;3;56%

Stampede Pass;Showers;37;Calm;0;92%

Tacoma;Cloudy;48;ESE;2;97%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;49;SE;5;89%

Vancouver;Showers;50;SE;5;89%

Walla Walla;Showers;54;S;10;38%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;41;W;5;93%

Whidbey Island;Showers;46;WSW;3;95%

Yakima;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;96%

_____

