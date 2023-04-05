Skip to main content Turn off refresh
WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM PDT Wednesday, April 5, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;50;S;2;56%

Bellingham;Cloudy;50;S;3;60%

Bremerton;Rain;49;SW;2;73%

Chehalis;Showers;46;SSE;2;85%

Deer Park;Mostly clear;38;SSW;3;44%

Eastsound;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;53%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;51;S;13;29%

Ephrata;Clear;50;S;10;31%

Everett;Cloudy;51;S;1;63%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;50;S;6;57%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;50;ESE;8;56%

Hoquiam;Showers;48;ESE;9;86%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;46;SE;7;87%

Moses Lake;Clear;47;S;4;38%

Olympia;Showers;47;S;12;70%

Omak;Mostly clear;49;SSE;5;27%

Pasco;Partly cloudy;55;SE;7;35%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;60%

Pullman;Clear;43;Calm;0;43%

Puyallup;Cloudy;50;SW;2;61%

Quillayute;Showers;44;SE;10;100%

Renton;Cloudy;53;W;5;48%

Seattle;Cloudy;49;SW;2;59%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;51;SSW;3;51%

Shelton;Showers;46;Calm;0;76%

Spokane;Mostly clear;47;WSW;10;27%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;43;SSW;8;32%

Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;47;WSW;10;27%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;34;N;5;75%

Tacoma;Cloudy;49;SW;2;69%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;50;SW;6;60%

Vancouver;Showers;51;SSW;5;68%

Walla Walla;Clear;50;NNW;5;40%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;51;SSE;9;29%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;51;SSE;15;51%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;52;S;8;29%

_____

