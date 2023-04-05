WA Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM PDT Wednesday, April 5, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Cloudy;50;S;2;56% Bellingham;Cloudy;50;S;3;60% Bremerton;Rain;49;SW;2;73% Chehalis;Showers;46;SSE;2;85% Deer Park;Mostly clear;38;SSW;3;44% Eastsound;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;53% Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;51;S;13;29% Ephrata;Clear;50;S;10;31% Everett;Cloudy;51;S;1;63% Fort Lewis;Cloudy;50;S;6;57% Friday Harbor;Cloudy;50;ESE;8;56% Hoquiam;Showers;48;ESE;9;86% Kelso-Longview;Showers;46;SE;7;87% Moses Lake;Clear;47;S;4;38% Olympia;Showers;47;S;12;70% Omak;Mostly clear;49;SSE;5;27% Pasco;Partly cloudy;55;SE;7;35% Port Angeles;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;60% Pullman;Clear;43;Calm;0;43% Puyallup;Cloudy;50;SW;2;61% Quillayute;Showers;44;SE;10;100% Renton;Cloudy;53;W;5;48% Seattle;Cloudy;49;SW;2;59% Seattle Boeing;Showers;51;SSW;3;51% Shelton;Showers;46;Calm;0;76% Spokane;Mostly clear;47;WSW;10;27% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;43;SSW;8;32% Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;47;WSW;10;27% Stampede Pass;Cloudy;34;N;5;75% Tacoma;Cloudy;49;SW;2;69% Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;50;SW;6;60% Vancouver;Showers;51;SSW;5;68% Walla Walla;Clear;50;NNW;5;40% Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;51;SSE;9;29% Whidbey Island;Cloudy;51;SSE;15;51% Yakima;Mostly cloudy;52;S;8;29% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather