Skip to main content
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Sunday, February 12, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Showers;48;S;4;83%

Bellingham;Showers;46;S;15;88%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;45;S;5;88%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;46;S;4;88%

Deer Park;Cloudy;31;NNE;1;82%

Eastsound;Cloudy;46;S;10;87%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;69%

Ephrata;Cloudy;34;NNE;5;85%

Everett;Cloudy;48;S;4;79%

Fort Lewis;Showers;45;S;14;81%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;45;SSW;9;87%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;49;WNW;15;92%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;46;SSE;8;79%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;36;ENE;3;89%

Olympia;Showers;44;S;10;92%

Omak;Cloudy;34;SSE;7;85%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;36;Calm;0;85%

Port Angeles;Showers;45;NW;6;79%

Pullman;Partly cloudy;37;ESE;10;61%

Puyallup;Showers;47;SSW;5;85%

Quillayute;Partly cloudy;42;WSW;4;95%

Renton;Showers;48;SSE;12;76%

Seattle;Cloudy;47;S;6;79%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;48;S;18;73%

Shelton;Showers;46;SSW;13;92%

Spokane;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;59%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;36;SSE;7;71%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;59%

Stampede Pass;Showers;36;N;3;92%

Tacoma;Showers;45;SSW;6;88%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;47;SSW;16;70%

Vancouver;Cloudy;44;ESE;5;85%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;44;S;7;46%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;81%

Whidbey Island;Showers;47;SE;13;76%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;35;SW;5;78%

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

Written By