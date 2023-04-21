US Forecast for Saturday, April 22, 2023

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;79;51;73;50;Mostly cloudy;SE;13;54%;98%;4

Albuquerque, NM;68;44;68;43;Partly sunny;ENE;7;27%;27%;9

Anchorage, AK;48;34;46;27;Mostly cloudy;NNW;5;72%;85%;2

Asheville, NC;77;54;65;38;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;11;68%;87%;5

Atlanta, GA;78;59;70;47;Breezy, not as warm;NW;14;54%;27%;9

Atlantic City, NJ;65;59;67;53;Breezy;SSE;15;71%;99%;7

Austin, TX;80;56;80;57;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;8;58%;47%;11

Baltimore, MD;84;64;75;47;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;14;59%;98%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;79;57;79;55;Mostly sunny;NE;8;47%;1%;10

Billings, MT;39;25;50;27;Clouds and sun;SE;6;56%;14%;7

Birmingham, AL;76;54;73;49;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;43%;16%;10

Bismarck, ND;34;23;40;21;Breezy and chilly;NE;14;61%;15%;2

Boise, ID;52;37;60;40;Sunny intervals;NE;8;51%;13%;4

Boston, MA;51;46;52;48;Low clouds;ESE;13;74%;72%;2

Bridgeport, CT;61;48;61;53;A shower in the p.m.;ESE;14;76%;100%;3

Buffalo, NY;72;50;62;41;Rain and a t-storm;SW;15;74%;96%;2

Burlington, VT;74;51;65;50;Cloudy and windy;SE;14;50%;82%;2

Caribou, ME;55;35;56;36;High clouds;ESE;9;51%;27%;5

Casper, WY;39;19;43;18;Showers around;NE;7;53%;66%;6

Charleston, SC;78;67;79;58;Thunderstorms;NW;13;76%;78%;7

Charleston, WV;84;54;64;40;Rain, a thunderstorm;WSW;8;76%;98%;2

Charlotte, NC;82;61;72;47;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;10;78%;90%;2

Cheyenne, WY;42;20;40;24;A little snow;SSW;7;56%;90%;4

Chicago, IL;64;40;48;36;Cloudy with a shower;WNW;12;55%;66%;2

Cleveland, OH;70;46;52;42;Cooler, morning rain;W;9;81%;96%;2

Columbia, SC;83;61;80;48;A stray p.m. t-storm;NNW;12;64%;52%;4

Columbus, OH;73;46;59;37;A shower or two;W;12;67%;81%;3

Concord, NH;61;40;55;44;Low clouds;E;7;61%;62%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;77;53;75;52;Partly sunny, nice;NE;10;43%;78%;9

Denver, CO;53;26;43;30;Clouds and sun;SSE;8;66%;44%;4

Des Moines, IA;49;32;44;29;Cloudy and chilly;NNW;17;62%;13%;2

Detroit, MI;59;46;56;37;A couple of showers;W;9;69%;88%;2

Dodge City, KS;62;33;55;36;Cooler with some sun;ESE;15;36%;21%;6

Duluth, MN;38;30;38;24;Rain and snow shower;NW;13;67%;61%;2

El Paso, TX;81;56;87;53;Brilliant sunshine;E;8;10%;2%;11

Fairbanks, AK;42;24;31;9;A bit of a.m. snow;NNE;14;47%;60%;1

Fargo, ND;34;25;31;20;Cold with some sun;NNW;18;77%;14%;4

Grand Junction, CO;55;40;57;35;Mostly cloudy;ENE;8;43%;22%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;57;42;51;36;Showers around;WSW;13;58%;70%;2

Hartford, CT;73;46;66;53;Mostly cloudy;ESE;9;69%;93%;4

Helena, MT;44;25;51;30;Mostly cloudy;SSW;7;54%;24%;4

Honolulu, HI;86;75;85;72;A little p.m. rain;ENE;8;64%;67%;8

Houston, TX;80;58;79;60;Mostly sunny;ESE;10;50%;13%;11

Indianapolis, IN;57;44;53;36;Breezy in the p.m.;WNW;12;57%;23%;3

Jackson, MS;75;49;75;50;Mostly cloudy;NE;7;50%;12%;8

Jacksonville, FL;82;65;85;60;A shower and t-storm;N;7;67%;90%;8

Juneau, AK;53;36;50;40;Rain and drizzle;SE;9;70%;96%;1

Kansas City, MO;62;37;48;33;Breezy and chilly;NNE;14;49%;13%;4

Knoxville, TN;82;53;69;42;Rain and a t-storm;WSW;8;60%;94%;4

Las Vegas, NV;85;63;83;62;Mostly sunny;NNE;10;20%;0%;9

Lexington, KY;75;46;63;36;Cooler with a shower;WNW;14;59%;82%;3

Little Rock, AR;69;47;73;47;Partly sunny;N;7;47%;30%;9

Long Beach, CA;87;58;79;58;Mostly sunny, nice;S;8;43%;0%;10

Los Angeles, CA;88;59;83;57;Mostly sunny, warm;S;6;35%;0%;10

Louisville, KY;66;45;62;36;Breezy with a shower;WNW;13;58%;49%;3

Madison, WI;55;34;43;32;Rain and snow shower;WNW;11;60%;65%;2

Memphis, TN;61;48;69;46;Warmer;N;8;51%;15%;8

Miami, FL;82;72;84;71;A stray thunderstorm;S;8;70%;45%;11

Milwaukee, WI;60;38;47;35;An afternoon shower;WNW;12;55%;53%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;41;32;40;29;Breezy in the p.m.;NW;15;63%;25%;2

Mobile, AL;74;63;80;52;Clouds and sun, nice;NNE;11;45%;2%;10

Montgomery, AL;83;57;72;49;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;39%;15%;10

Mt. Washington, NH;46;37;45;29;Cloudy, windy, mild;S;29;75%;61%;2

Nashville, TN;75;44;68;40;Inc. clouds;NNW;9;52%;15%;8

New Orleans, LA;77;65;79;63;Mostly sunny;ENE;11;50%;1%;11

New York, NY;69;54;71;56;Misty in the morning;SE;9;59%;100%;6

Newark, NJ;69;51;73;55;Mist in the morning;SE;8;60%;99%;6

Norfolk, VA;91;61;78;52;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;14;62%;96%;4

Oklahoma City, OK;70;45;59;41;Clouds and sun;NE;14;41%;34%;6

Olympia, WA;53;44;56;47;Rain and drizzle;SW;5;86%;95%;1

Omaha, NE;47;32;48;27;Partly sunny, windy;N;20;52%;10%;4

Orlando, FL;86;68;88;68;A passing shower;W;8;60%;82%;11

Philadelphia, PA;84;58;78;53;A p.m. thunderstorm;S;11;53%;97%;6

Phoenix, AZ;90;63;94;68;Sunny and very warm;WSW;7;13%;2%;10

Pittsburgh, PA;83;55;61;42;Rain and a t-storm;SW;19;73%;99%;2

Portland, ME;50;42;49;43;Mostly cloudy;E;11;68%;27%;3

Portland, OR;58;46;66;51;Cloudy;ESE;5;71%;88%;2

Providence, RI;63;42;59;50;Mostly cloudy;ESE;9;73%;70%;2

Raleigh, NC;85;59;73;48;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;13;80%;98%;2

Reno, NV;68;43;68;45;Partly sunny;NNE;7;43%;14%;9

Richmond, VA;87;60;74;47;Severe thunderstorms;NNW;13;70%;96%;3

Roswell, NM;79;45;74;41;Sunny and pleasant;E;10;19%;9%;10

Sacramento, CA;83;55;84;53;Partly sunny, warm;SW;9;43%;7%;8

Salt Lake City, UT;54;41;56;38;Showers around;ESE;8;51%;62%;4

San Antonio, TX;83;59;81;60;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;9;67%;76%;11

San Diego, CA;82;55;72;56;Nice with sunshine;S;7;54%;2%;10

San Francisco, CA;70;52;68;52;Partly sunny;W;12;66%;8%;9

Savannah, GA;79;65;84;54;Thunderstorms;NNW;9;70%;89%;7

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;51;44;55;48;Cloudy;S;6;78%;91%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;42;31;42;23;Chilly with some sun;N;18;55%;10%;3

Spokane, WA;52;36;56;37;Cloudy;SE;7;58%;36%;2

Springfield, IL;68;38;48;32;Cloudy and colder;WNW;16;50%;30%;2

St. Louis, MO;68;42;53;36;Breezy and colder;NW;14;43%;14%;6

Tampa, FL;88;69;86;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;WNW;8;66%;56%;10

Toledo, OH;56;46;56;35;A shower or two;W;9;66%;85%;2

Tucson, AZ;88;57;91;60;Sunny and warm;SW;8;11%;1%;10

Tulsa, OK;71;46;61;40;Turning sunny;NW;10;35%;20%;8

Vero Beach, FL;84;68;86;64;A brief shower;S;10;68%;83%;11

Washington, DC;88;62;74;46;A severe t-storm;WNW;12;60%;95%;3

Wichita, KS;66;37;57;31;Breezy in the a.m.;NE;15;36%;8%;8

Wilmington, DE;84;57;76;50;A p.m. thunderstorm;WSW;14;59%;98%;6

