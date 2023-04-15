US Forecast for Sunday, April 16, 2023

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;84;60;77;57;Mostly cloudy;SE;8;60%;66%;2

Albuquerque, NM;65;39;73;48;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;16%;0%;10

Anchorage, AK;44;29;41;28;Mostly cloudy;N;7;69%;25%;2

Asheville, NC;73;50;72;41;A shower and t-storm;NW;8;75%;89%;3

Atlanta, GA;80;62;73;46;Heavy thunderstorms;WNW;12;79%;96%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;62;54;66;57;Mostly cloudy;S;10;75%;70%;4

Austin, TX;92;57;79;52;Not as warm;SE;9;32%;2%;10

Baltimore, MD;74;58;85;59;Variable cloudiness;S;8;54%;87%;7

Baton Rouge, LA;76;61;75;47;Sunny and less humid;NNW;11;52%;2%;10

Billings, MT;56;34;67;46;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;9;36%;8%;6

Birmingham, AL;79;62;70;45;A t-storm or two;WNW;14;62%;68%;8

Bismarck, ND;46;24;52;23;Mostly sunny, warmer;E;9;64%;1%;6

Boise, ID;64;43;73;43;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;13;29%;17%;6

Boston, MA;59;50;56;48;Rain and drizzle;NE;9;76%;94%;2

Bridgeport, CT;64;54;65;51;Cloudy;E;8;75%;66%;2

Buffalo, NY;78;53;79;45;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;7;58%;99%;6

Burlington, VT;84;56;80;58;Mostly cloudy, warm;SE;8;50%;44%;4

Caribou, ME;59;38;56;42;Some brightening;ESE;6;61%;88%;3

Casper, WY;45;27;57;37;Milder;SW;14;36%;3%;7

Charleston, SC;79;64;77;59;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;11;79%;44%;6

Charleston, WV;80;56;80;46;Thunderstorms;WSW;10;70%;96%;4

Charlotte, NC;78;58;75;50;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;9;78%;61%;3

Cheyenne, WY;43;25;59;36;Pleasant and milder;WSW;13;28%;2%;8

Chicago, IL;83;53;59;34;Rain, then a shower;WSW;19;79%;99%;2

Cleveland, OH;75;61;78;46;Thunderstorms;SW;15;57%;91%;3

Columbia, SC;82;59;77;50;A heavy thunderstorm;W;10;76%;73%;3

Columbus, OH;80;56;70;42;Thunderstorms;SW;14;76%;96%;2

Concord, NH;73;50;65;49;Cloudy and cooler;E;7;66%;44%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;81;51;75;52;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;9;31%;0%;9

Denver, CO;51;29;65;39;Milder;SSW;8;26%;2%;8

Des Moines, IA;50;35;45;33;Snow and rain;NW;23;71%;76%;2

Detroit, MI;85;57;75;40;Thunderstorms;SW;13;72%;97%;2

Dodge City, KS;57;33;69;38;Pleasant and milder;ESE;13;35%;1%;8

Duluth, MN;45;33;35;27;Snow, rain mixing in;NNW;18;75%;100%;1

El Paso, TX;80;55;83;59;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;11;13%;0%;10

Fairbanks, AK;37;16;33;13;Cloudy and cold;W;7;58%;44%;1

Fargo, ND;37;28;43;23;Windy with some sun;NNW;24;70%;15%;4

Grand Junction, CO;56;32;67;40;Sunny and milder;E;7;26%;0%;8

Grand Rapids, MI;81;60;68;34;Thunderstorms;SW;15;78%;100%;2

Hartford, CT;75;59;70;54;Cloudy with a shower;ESE;6;72%;86%;2

Helena, MT;52;29;62;38;Periods of sun, nice;SSE;9;52%;33%;4

Honolulu, HI;84;72;84;71;A couple of showers;ENE;8;62%;88%;11

Houston, TX;88;59;79;53;Breezy in the a.m.;NNE;13;40%;1%;10

Indianapolis, IN;79;55;61;39;A shower and t-storm;WSW;15;79%;98%;2

Jackson, MS;72;55;70;46;Breezy in the a.m.;NW;13;53%;6%;9

Jacksonville, FL;89;67;84;60;Heavy thunderstorms;WSW;9;82%;99%;3

Juneau, AK;48;35;48;32;Mostly cloudy;NE;7;66%;55%;1

Kansas City, MO;62;41;61;41;Increasingly windy;WNW;19;44%;1%;8

Knoxville, TN;76;56;71;41;A shower and t-storm;W;11;78%;89%;2

Las Vegas, NV;80;57;86;63;Partly sunny;WSW;8;11%;0%;9

Lexington, KY;78;61;67;44;A shower and t-storm;WSW;18;75%;90%;2

Little Rock, AR;82;49;69;44;Sunny and breezy;W;14;38%;3%;9

Long Beach, CA;72;53;70;55;Partly sunny;SSW;7;58%;1%;8

Los Angeles, CA;72;51;71;52;Mostly sunny;S;7;57%;2%;9

Louisville, KY;78;60;63;45;A shower and t-storm;WSW;14;78%;91%;2

Madison, WI;82;48;52;31;Cooler with rain;WNW;14;80%;99%;1

Memphis, TN;79;50;65;47;Sunny, windy, cooler;W;16;50%;10%;9

Miami, FL;86;76;85;72;A gusty thunderstorm;S;11;75%;96%;10

Milwaukee, WI;79;54;60;33;Rain, breezy, cooler;W;15;74%;100%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;47;34;36;31;Snow and rain;NW;19;76%;100%;2

Mobile, AL;76;66;78;48;A shower and t-storm;NW;10;57%;66%;10

Montgomery, AL;84;63;70;46;Thunderstorms;NW;10;66%;88%;9

Mt. Washington, NH;54;38;49;38;Cloudy;SSE;14;80%;87%;2

Nashville, TN;83;57;62;44;Cooler;WSW;15;64%;65%;5

New Orleans, LA;80;67;76;60;Breezy in the a.m.;NNW;14;53%;3%;10

New York, NY;74;56;70;53;Low clouds may break;ESE;7;68%;73%;2

Newark, NJ;73;57;73;54;Low clouds breaking;ESE;6;66%;78%;3

Norfolk, VA;83;61;86;62;Partly sunny, warm;S;10;51%;44%;8

Oklahoma City, OK;64;41;70;44;Sunny and pleasant;S;13;34%;1%;9

Olympia, WA;55;43;49;35;Cooler with rain;SSW;12;87%;96%;1

Omaha, NE;45;35;57;33;Very windy, warmer;NW;27;52%;2%;7

Orlando, FL;92;71;87;68;Heavy thunderstorms;WSW;10;76%;98%;9

Philadelphia, PA;76;58;82;57;Low clouds breaking;SSW;7;64%;80%;6

Phoenix, AZ;86;59;91;62;Mostly sunny, warm;NNW;6;14%;0%;9

Pittsburgh, PA;76;57;84;45;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;10;58%;94%;7

Portland, ME;53;45;53;45;Rain and drizzle;ENE;9;81%;97%;2

Portland, OR;59;45;53;40;Cooler with rain;SSW;10;74%;99%;2

Providence, RI;69;55;65;50;Cloudy, not as warm;NE;7;74%;44%;2

Raleigh, NC;78;56;80;54;A t-storm around;SW;10;70%;64%;3

Reno, NV;69;41;67;37;Increasingly windy;WSW;14;29%;0%;8

Richmond, VA;82;57;86;57;A t-storm around;SSW;9;56%;76%;7

Roswell, NM;82;42;76;49;Breezy in the p.m.;S;12;21%;5%;10

Sacramento, CA;71;45;70;46;Mostly sunny, nice;S;10;51%;4%;8

Salt Lake City, UT;60;41;73;52;Sunny and warm;SE;12;25%;3%;8

San Antonio, TX;93;60;81;54;Not as warm;E;12;30%;3%;10

San Diego, CA;65;53;63;52;Partly sunny;WNW;9;71%;1%;6

San Francisco, CA;60;47;58;48;Partly sunny;WNW;16;68%;2%;7

Savannah, GA;83;64;82;56;Heavy p.m. t-storms;W;11;76%;95%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;53;44;50;38;Periods of rain;SSW;12;76%;99%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;42;33;50;29;Windy;NW;27;51%;3%;6

Spokane, WA;61;41;58;36;An afternoon shower;SW;9;63%;82%;2

Springfield, IL;81;42;46;39;Increasingly windy;WNW;19;73%;85%;2

St. Louis, MO;76;44;53;43;A shower or two;WNW;17;63%;81%;2

Tampa, FL;88;72;84;69;Heavy thunderstorms;WNW;10;80%;98%;7

Toledo, OH;82;57;71;38;Thunderstorms;SW;11;76%;94%;2

Tucson, AZ;83;54;89;58;Sunny and warm;E;7;14%;0%;10

Tulsa, OK;75;43;71;41;Sunny and breezy;WSW;13;33%;2%;9

Vero Beach, FL;88;71;87;67;Heavy thunderstorms;SW;11;82%;97%;10

Washington, DC;79;56;86;56;More clouds than sun;SSW;7;54%;91%;6

Wichita, KS;56;38;67;37;Breezy and warmer;NNE;18;35%;1%;8

Wilmington, DE;71;57;81;59;Fog in the morning;S;9;64%;76%;7

