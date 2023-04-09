US Forecast for Monday, April 10, 2023

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;56;30;67;39;Sunny and mild;S;7;35%;1%;6

Albuquerque, NM;74;48;78;52;Warm with sunshine;E;8;31%;0%;9

Anchorage, AK;19;10;25;19;Snow;E;7;61%;69%;1

Asheville, NC;63;30;62;30;Clouds and sun;SE;7;43%;3%;8

Atlanta, GA;63;42;66;39;Breezy in the a.m.;ENE;12;41%;2%;9

Atlantic City, NJ;50;38;56;46;Breezy in the p.m.;SW;11;54%;1%;7

Austin, TX;73;61;74;58;A shower in places;ENE;6;74%;96%;6

Baltimore, MD;61;37;66;42;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;6;41%;2%;7

Baton Rouge, LA;66;56;75;56;Mostly cloudy;ENE;8;62%;28%;5

Billings, MT;69;47;78;53;Warm with some sun;SW;12;34%;5%;6

Birmingham, AL;68;47;69;42;Partly sunny;E;7;38%;2%;9

Bismarck, ND;55;30;67;37;Partly sunny;S;9;53%;3%;5

Boise, ID;73;49;78;54;Increasingly windy;ESE;16;40%;20%;6

Boston, MA;52;36;66;46;Sunny and warmer;WSW;6;34%;1%;6

Bridgeport, CT;52;35;64;41;Warmer with sunshine;SW;7;41%;2%;7

Buffalo, NY;55;34;54;44;Partly sunny;SSW;10;51%;2%;6

Burlington, VT;54;33;66;45;Mostly sunny, warm;S;10;34%;27%;6

Caribou, ME;46;27;58;41;Mostly sunny;SW;9;48%;24%;5

Casper, WY;49;34;59;44;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;16;50%;4%;7

Charleston, SC;63;45;65;48;Breezy;NE;15;63%;4%;8

Charleston, WV;66;38;72;40;Sunny and pleasant;E;4;36%;5%;7

Charlotte, NC;62;38;65;38;Partly sunny;ENE;9;45%;1%;8

Cheyenne, WY;61;34;70;40;Sunny and warm;SW;10;28%;2%;7

Chicago, IL;69;46;66;49;Mild with some sun;SSW;10;42%;2%;7

Cleveland, OH;55;38;57;48;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;46%;3%;7

Columbia, SC;64;39;66;38;Breezy in the a.m.;NE;11;42%;3%;8

Columbus, OH;64;35;68;41;Partly sunny, nice;W;4;42%;3%;7

Concord, NH;55;25;66;39;Sunny and mild;WSW;9;33%;1%;6

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;72;56;75;57;A t-storm around;ESE;8;61%;45%;3

Denver, CO;69;39;76;46;Sunshine and warm;SSW;8;23%;2%;8

Des Moines, IA;72;50;70;50;A shower or two;SSW;9;63%;57%;3

Detroit, MI;60;36;67;43;Partly sunny, mild;SSW;8;46%;1%;6

Dodge City, KS;76;46;79;42;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;11;38%;1%;8

Duluth, MN;58;35;59;42;Sunny and mild;SW;9;60%;2%;5

El Paso, TX;82;59;85;59;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;11;32%;0%;10

Fairbanks, AK;13;-7;14;-10;Very cold;N;7;54%;13%;1

Fargo, ND;50;28;51;37;Mostly sunny;S;11;75%;2%;5

Grand Junction, CO;70;39;71;45;Sunny and pleasant;E;7;33%;0%;8

Grand Rapids, MI;67;41;65;45;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;12;43%;1%;5

Hartford, CT;56;33;68;39;Mild with sunshine;SW;7;33%;2%;6

Helena, MT;67;41;72;43;Warm with some sun;S;9;46%;3%;6

Honolulu, HI;78;73;83;73;A shower or two;ENE;16;60%;87%;5

Houston, TX;72;63;74;59;An afternoon shower;ENE;8;66%;95%;6

Indianapolis, IN;64;40;68;45;Partly sunny;SW;7;41%;2%;7

Jackson, MS;64;52;72;55;Clouds and sun;E;7;56%;4%;8

Jacksonville, FL;61;59;68;61;A couple of showers;NE;17;73%;88%;3

Juneau, AK;44;36;45;30;Morning snow showers;NE;11;52%;67%;1

Kansas City, MO;74;53;72;53;Couple of t-storms;S;8;68%;86%;2

Knoxville, TN;69;37;69;40;Partly sunny, nice;E;5;46%;2%;8

Las Vegas, NV;84;62;90;66;Sunny and very warm;NNE;7;16%;0%;8

Lexington, KY;64;39;69;44;Mostly sunny;SE;6;42%;2%;8

Little Rock, AR;68;52;71;49;Nice with some sun;E;7;65%;12%;6

Long Beach, CA;77;53;73;53;Partly sunny;SSW;7;60%;0%;8

Los Angeles, CA;72;53;75;55;Mostly sunny;S;6;56%;1%;8

Louisville, KY;65;39;71;44;Mostly sunny, nice;E;6;44%;4%;7

Madison, WI;68;46;69;48;Rather cloudy, mild;SSW;11;46%;12%;5

Memphis, TN;67;53;72;49;Some sun;ESE;8;52%;2%;8

Miami, FL;87;71;79;71;A couple of showers;NE;12;76%;97%;6

Milwaukee, WI;68;46;66;50;Mostly cloudy, warm;SW;12;41%;1%;5

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;66;45;70;49;Mild with sunshine;SSW;6;47%;0%;6

Mobile, AL;62;58;67;55;Partly sunny;NE;10;59%;11%;3

Montgomery, AL;68;48;65;45;Mostly cloudy;ENE;9;40%;3%;7

Mt. Washington, NH;20;14;35;24;Windy;WNW;28;38%;2%;6

Nashville, TN;69;43;72;43;Partly sunny;E;7;41%;3%;8

New Orleans, LA;66;63;74;63;Breezy in the a.m.;E;13;62%;40%;4

New York, NY;54;42;66;49;Warmer with sunshine;SW;7;35%;1%;7

Newark, NJ;54;37;67;46;Sunshine and nice;WSW;6;33%;2%;7

Norfolk, VA;56;42;60;36;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;10;47%;0%;8

Oklahoma City, OK;73;52;73;52;Inc. clouds;SE;10;67%;27%;5

Olympia, WA;53;44;46;39;Periods of rain;SSW;6;88%;99%;1

Omaha, NE;77;48;75;49;A shower or two;S;6;51%;55%;7

Orlando, FL;74;65;76;64;A couple of showers;NE;14;75%;93%;3

Philadelphia, PA;60;38;66;43;Plenty of sunshine;SW;7;40%;2%;7

Phoenix, AZ;90;61;99;66;Hot with sunshine;N;6;13%;0%;9

Pittsburgh, PA;61;34;68;41;Mostly sunny, nice;WSW;5;39%;3%;7

Portland, ME;51;32;56;45;Plenty of sunshine;SW;10;47%;1%;6

Portland, OR;55;47;49;41;Periods of rain;SW;6;87%;100%;1

Providence, RI;55;33;66;39;Sunny and warmer;SW;7;36%;2%;6

Raleigh, NC;60;39;64;37;Mostly sunny;E;9;49%;1%;8

Reno, NV;74;44;75;49;Windy in the p.m.;WSW;13;39%;9%;8

Richmond, VA;60;35;66;39;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;44%;0%;8

Roswell, NM;84;51;81;53;Sunny;SSW;6;45%;0%;9

Sacramento, CA;76;45;78;51;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;8;62%;15%;7

Salt Lake City, UT;68;42;75;53;Warm with sunshine;SE;8;44%;1%;7

San Antonio, TX;73;63;76;57;A shower in spots;ENE;8;75%;87%;6

San Diego, CA;59;54;67;55;Partly sunny;WNW;7;68%;0%;8

San Francisco, CA;70;49;63;52;Sun and some clouds;WSW;12;75%;27%;7

Savannah, GA;60;46;66;48;Breezy and warmer;NE;15;59%;9%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;55;44;46;40;Chilly with rain;SSW;7;85%;98%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;65;35;74;48;Sunshine and warmer;S;7;44%;0%;6

Spokane, WA;62;48;63;42;A couple of showers;W;7;78%;100%;1

Springfield, IL;70;42;71;48;Clouds and sun, nice;S;9;41%;2%;7

St. Louis, MO;70;42;72;48;Sun and some clouds;S;7;47%;3%;7

Tampa, FL;78;65;81;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;NE;12;66%;64%;4

Toledo, OH;59;32;66;40;Nice with some sun;SW;6;48%;1%;7

Tucson, AZ;85;60;96;66;Hot with sunshine;ESE;8;11%;0%;9

Tulsa, OK;76;54;73;52;A couple of showers;SE;7;64%;89%;3

Vero Beach, FL;80;67;79;66;A couple of showers;NE;16;71%;97%;3

Washington, DC;61;38;66;42;Plenty of sun;SSW;6;38%;1%;7

Wichita, KS;73;50;80;49;Partly sunny;S;10;54%;15%;8

Wilmington, DE;59;36;65;41;Sunny and nice;SW;8;44%;2%;7

