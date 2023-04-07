US Forecast for Saturday, April 8, 2023 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;47;28;53;29;Mostly sunny;NW;9;33%;0%;6 Albuquerque, NM;67;42;68;46;Clouds and sun;SE;10;28%;2%;6 Anchorage, AK;33;20;29;8;A little snow;N;9;68%;100%;1 Asheville, NC;59;42;46;34;Chilly with rain;E;7;80%;99%;1 Atlanta, GA;78;47;49;42;Rain, a thunderstorm;ENE;12;84%;100%;1 Atlantic City, NJ;57;41;46;41;Cooler;E;14;51%;14%;5 Austin, TX;54;52;69;59;Warmer;NE;7;74%;13%;2 Baltimore, MD;59;44;53;36;Mostly cloudy;SE;8;33%;12%;5 Baton Rouge, LA;71;62;73;61;A shower and t-storm;NNE;7;78%;88%;2 Billings, MT;67;39;65;38;Sunny intervals;SW;12;37%;5%;4 Birmingham, AL;71;52;57;47;Rain, a thunderstorm;ENE;8;81%;99%;2 Bismarck, ND;34;17;39;28;Clouds and sun, cold;SW;8;78%;7%;2 Boise, ID;56;38;60;41;Cloudy, not as cool;E;7;57%;17%;2 Boston, MA;56;32;50;34;Mostly sunny;NW;10;32%;1%;6 Bridgeport, CT;56;35;52;35;Partly sunny;SW;8;32%;2%;6 Buffalo, NY;43;27;47;31;Clouds and sun;E;7;48%;13%;6 Burlington, VT;45;27;44;28;Partly sunny;NE;12;35%;3%;6 Caribou, ME;40;18;32;18;Cold;WNW;13;47%;28%;2 Casper, WY;44;27;45;30;Partly sunny;SW;13;63%;4%;6 Charleston, SC;78;57;59;48;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;13;86%;100%;2 Charleston, WV;55;41;62;34;Partly sunny;NE;6;37%;14%;7 Charlotte, NC;64;45;48;40;Heavy rain, chilly;NE;10;84%;100%;2 Cheyenne, WY;59;30;57;32;Mostly cloudy;WNW;11;41%;12%;3 Chicago, IL;42;37;57;43;Mostly sunny, milder;SE;9;48%;0%;6 Cleveland, OH;42;34;47;39;Mostly sunny;NE;10;51%;7%;6 Columbia, SC;80;47;50;43;Rain, a thunderstorm;NE;8;85%;100%;2 Columbus, OH;55;31;61;34;Mostly sunny;NE;9;38%;1%;7 Concord, NH;54;25;48;23;Plenty of sun;NW;12;29%;2%;6 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;63;52;69;55;Rather cloudy;ESE;8;58%;28%;2 Denver, CO;67;40;65;37;Increasing clouds;W;9;28%;47%;5 Des Moines, IA;67;38;67;42;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;14;36%;4%;6 Detroit, MI;48;30;51;33;Partly sunny;ESE;7;50%;11%;4 Dodge City, KS;68;37;75;48;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;21;34%;21%;8 Duluth, MN;34;24;39;31;Partly sunny;ENE;12;83%;7%;5 El Paso, TX;70;48;80;56;Sunny;ESE;8;37%;0%;9 Fairbanks, AK;19;-1;20;5;Cloudy and very cold;WSW;8;59%;91%;1 Fargo, ND;40;22;44;31;Partly sunny;SSE;11;73%;21%;5 Grand Junction, CO;64;40;63;39;Partly sunny;ENE;9;37%;15%;6 Grand Rapids, MI;50;33;57;32;Sunny intervals;E;7;49%;5%;4 Hartford, CT;60;33;54;33;Partly sunny;NNW;8;28%;2%;6 Helena, MT;62;34;58;36;Mostly cloudy;SSW;10;47%;15%;3 Honolulu, HI;83;74;83;73;A few showers;NE;12;59%;78%;9 Houston, TX;59;55;73;60;Warmer;NE;8;79%;67%;2 Indianapolis, IN;56;37;64;39;Sunny and pleasant;E;11;36%;0%;7 Jackson, MS;59;53;66;54;Showers\/thunderstorm;NE;7;82%;96%;2 Jacksonville, FL;84;67;83;57;A stray p.m. t-storm;NNE;8;73%;94%;4 Juneau, AK;42;33;50;40;Afternoon rain;SE;16;58%;100%;1 Kansas City, MO;68;39;69;46;Sunny and pleasant;SE;10;34%;5%;7 Knoxville, TN;54;48;57;43;A little a.m. rain;NE;9;74%;79%;2 Las Vegas, NV;76;55;79;58;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;22%;0%;8 Lexington, KY;55;40;60;37;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;14;44%;11%;7 Little Rock, AR;64;47;69;53;Mostly cloudy;ENE;10;51%;15%;4 Long Beach, CA;72;51;68;52;Partly sunny;SW;8;68%;3%;6 Los Angeles, CA;72;50;69;52;Partly sunny, nice;SW;7;61%;3%;6 Louisville, KY;56;41;65;39;Mostly sunny;NE;12;40%;3%;7 Madison, WI;56;35;62;36;More clouds than sun;SSE;6;47%;5%;4 Memphis, TN;61;50;65;53;Mostly cloudy;ENE;10;64%;27%;2 Miami, FL;82;75;84;73;Partly sunny;ESE;11;65%;30%;10 Milwaukee, WI;54;34;58;39;Not as cool;SE;9;50%;25%;5 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;51;36;64;45;Warmer;SE;10;52%;30%;6 Mobile, AL;79;66;70;55;Thunderstorms;NNE;8;87%;100%;2 Montgomery, AL;82;54;55;48;Thunderstorms;NE;10;79%;100%;2 Mt. Washington, NH;15;2;11;6;Windy and frigid;NW;44;74%;4%;6 Nashville, TN;60;49;58;48;Mainly cloudy;ENE;9;71%;30%;2 New Orleans, LA;74;67;75;62;Thunderstorms;NE;9;82%;99%;2 New York, NY;57;40;53;41;Periods of sun;SSW;7;31%;0%;7 Newark, NJ;57;38;53;37;Partly sunny;SSW;6;31%;1%;7 Norfolk, VA;57;46;53;46;A little rain;NE;12;67%;96%;2 Oklahoma City, OK;68;42;72;47;Partly sunny, nice;SE;8;43%;9%;8 Olympia, WA;57;42;52;46;Showers around;S;12;76%;93%;1 Omaha, NE;70;41;71;44;Increasingly windy;SSE;18;33%;8%;7 Orlando, FL;91;69;89;68;A t-storm around;NNE;7;54%;55%;10 Philadelphia, PA;60;39;53;37;Mostly cloudy;S;7;34%;2%;5 Phoenix, AZ;83;56;85;59;Partly sunny;NNW;6;14%;0%;9 Pittsburgh, PA;52;30;59;35;Partly sunny;NNE;6;37%;4%;7 Portland, ME;56;28;46;30;Sunshine;NNW;10;36%;1%;6 Portland, OR;55;44;56;47;Showers around;ESE;8;68%;85%;1 Providence, RI;60;32;52;31;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;31%;0%;6 Raleigh, NC;57;44;48;42;Heavy rain, chilly;NNE;9;88%;100%;2 Reno, NV;53;38;61;38;Warmer;W;6;44%;5%;5 Richmond, VA;55;43;52;36;Mostly cloudy, cool;NE;9;55%;44%;2 Roswell, NM;67;40;76;51;Partly sunny;S;10;35%;18%;9 Sacramento, CA;61;43;67;43;Warmer with some sun;NNW;6;66%;6%;7 Salt Lake City, UT;59;42;62;41;Partly sunny;E;7;53%;27%;6 San Antonio, TX;55;54;72;58;Warmer;NE;8;75%;6%;2 San Diego, CA;64;51;65;55;Partly sunny;NNW;9;70%;4%;6 San Francisco, CA;57;48;59;46;Clouds breaking;W;8;71%;1%;7 Savannah, GA;83;62;65;48;Thunderstorms;N;11;83%;100%;2 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;57;44;51;47;Cloudy, p.m. rain;S;11;74%;99%;1 Sioux Falls, SD;61;36;70;46;Increasingly windy;SSE;18;40%;28%;6 Spokane, WA;54;40;56;40;Cloudy;S;11;54%;36%;2 Springfield, IL;61;35;66;38;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;10;39%;0%;7 St. Louis, MO;61;37;67;40;Mostly sunny;E;10;43%;0%;7 Tampa, FL;88;71;87;69;Partly sunny, warm;NNW;8;61%;55%;10 Toledo, OH;49;30;52;31;Mostly sunny;E;8;51%;5%;6 Tucson, AZ;82;52;83;53;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;13%;0%;9 Tulsa, OK;71;42;73;46;Sunshine and nice;ESE;7;38%;9%;8 Vero Beach, FL;86;66;85;67;Breezy in the p.m.;SE;11;66%;85%;10 Washington, DC;57;44;54;35;Mostly cloudy;E;8;33%;31%;4 Wichita, KS;68;38;71;43;Clouds and sun;SE;11;38%;5%;7 Wilmington, DE;57;41;52;34;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;32%;4%;5 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather