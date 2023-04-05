US Forecast for Thursday, April 6, 2023

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;56;49;65;40;A couple of showers;WNW;9;77%;91%;1

Albuquerque, NM;51;29;64;39;Partly sunny, warmer;ESE;9;17%;0%;9

Anchorage, AK;38;21;35;13;Mainly cloudy;N;9;50%;35%;1

Asheville, NC;82;62;79;55;Cloudy, a t-storm;NW;8;65%;85%;2

Atlanta, GA;85;65;84;62;Cloudy, a t-storm;NW;7;70%;96%;2

Atlantic City, NJ;57;55;66;50;Heavy p.m. t-storms;NNW;16;77%;89%;3

Austin, TX;72;49;53;49;Thunderstorms;NNE;10;84%;100%;2

Baltimore, MD;83;65;86;53;Heavy p.m. t-storms;NNW;9;63%;90%;5

Baton Rouge, LA;87;74;83;67;Thunderstorms;ENE;8;76%;98%;2

Billings, MT;46;26;52;31;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;13;42%;3%;5

Birmingham, AL;85;64;81;58;Cloudy, a t-storm;NNE;6;68%;94%;2

Bismarck, ND;26;3;26;15;Mostly cloudy, cold;ESE;7;75%;21%;2

Boise, ID;50;29;55;37;Breezy;ESE;14;41%;28%;4

Boston, MA;43;38;68;48;A couple of showers;WNW;6;75%;93%;2

Bridgeport, CT;50;43;71;48;Thunderstorms;NNW;5;78%;89%;2

Buffalo, NY;78;47;50;38;Increasingly windy;WSW;17;61%;16%;5

Burlington, VT;49;48;63;37;A little a.m. rain;W;10;68%;61%;2

Caribou, ME;32;25;46;34;A touch of rain;WSW;7;78%;86%;1

Casper, WY;24;11;39;22;Windy with sunshine;SW;21;55%;2%;6

Charleston, SC;80;66;80;64;Humid;SSE;8;75%;12%;6

Charleston, WV;88;63;68;44;Showers around;N;7;80%;93%;2

Charlotte, NC;84;66;84;60;A shower and t-storm;SW;9;69%;99%;3

Cheyenne, WY;30;13;43;18;Sunny, not as cold;SW;13;42%;2%;7

Chicago, IL;71;35;54;37;Mostly sunny, cooler;W;10;44%;14%;6

Cleveland, OH;80;45;49;41;Cooler;W;10;60%;15%;6

Columbia, SC;88;67;85;66;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;67%;74%;7

Columbus, OH;76;49;53;36;A couple of showers;NW;8;57%;86%;7

Concord, NH;44;33;67;40;A couple of showers;WNW;6;76%;88%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;82;49;62;48;Breezy;ENE;16;46%;51%;3

Denver, CO;44;21;52;26;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;8;33%;3%;7

Des Moines, IA;46;25;55;34;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;9;41%;11%;6

Detroit, MI;77;41;55;34;Cooler;W;13;47%;16%;6

Dodge City, KS;53;25;61;32;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;12;30%;6%;7

Duluth, MN;37;21;35;11;Mostly cloudy, windy;W;16;57%;30%;1

El Paso, TX;61;42;76;49;Mostly sunny, warmer;ESE;9;12%;2%;9

Fairbanks, AK;26;1;21;-11;Cloudy and very cold;W;8;59%;36%;1

Fargo, ND;26;15;29;13;Cold with some sun;E;9;75%;20%;5

Grand Junction, CO;43;23;49;27;Sunny and chilly;E;8;37%;0%;7

Grand Rapids, MI;70;33;46;29;Breezy and cooler;WSW;14;55%;15%;6

Hartford, CT;53;43;75;46;Couple of t-storms;NNW;7;77%;89%;2

Helena, MT;44;25;53;29;Partly sunny, warmer;S;9;39%;14%;4

Honolulu, HI;85;74;84;72;A couple of showers;ENE;16;57%;88%;5

Houston, TX;81;57;63;57;A shower and t-storm;NE;10;98%;100%;2

Indianapolis, IN;75;42;55;38;Partly sunny, cooler;NNW;8;48%;19%;7

Jackson, MS;87;63;67;54;Thunderstorms;NNE;9;94%;100%;2

Jacksonville, FL;89;68;87;67;Clouds and sun, warm;ESE;9;64%;7%;9

Juneau, AK;40;38;42;37;Rain;SE;12;88%;99%;1

Kansas City, MO;52;31;59;35;Sunny;SE;6;37%;5%;7

Knoxville, TN;88;62;77;52;A morning t-storm;NNE;7;70%;66%;2

Las Vegas, NV;57;41;68;48;Sunny and cool;NNW;9;15%;0%;8

Lexington, KY;86;50;53;41;A couple of showers;NE;9;67%;86%;3

Little Rock, AR;74;51;57;49;Cooler with some sun;NE;11;50%;39%;4

Long Beach, CA;72;49;77;53;Mostly sunny;SW;8;28%;0%;8

Los Angeles, CA;70;47;75;51;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;24%;1%;8

Louisville, KY;82;49;54;41;Morning rain, cooler;NNE;9;56%;78%;4

Madison, WI;58;27;50;27;Breezy;WNW;14;41%;17%;6

Memphis, TN;87;49;53;48;Occasional rain;NE;13;74%;93%;3

Miami, FL;82;75;84;74;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;15;66%;33%;10

Milwaukee, WI;70;32;53;34;Breezy and cooler;WNW;15;39%;14%;6

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;38;21;39;24;Mostly cloudy, cold;ENE;13;54%;15%;4

Mobile, AL;77;72;84;71;Couple of t-storms;SSE;7;71%;87%;3

Montgomery, AL;91;64;81;65;Couple of t-storms;NE;5;63%;92%;3

Mt. Washington, NH;41;35;45;10;Very windy;WNW;51;91%;81%;2

Nashville, TN;85;51;54;47;Showers around;NNE;10;82%;93%;3

New Orleans, LA;84;74;85;73;Couple of t-storms;SE;10;74%;91%;3

New York, NY;55;47;76;50;A shower and t-storm;NW;7;71%;89%;3

Newark, NJ;52;46;81;50;A shower and t-storm;NW;6;71%;89%;3

Norfolk, VA;87;65;87;54;A shower and t-storm;SW;11;66%;99%;6

Oklahoma City, OK;56;38;62;40;Partly sunny;ENE;12;34%;6%;8

Olympia, WA;52;42;52;46;Breezy with rain;S;15;94%;100%;1

Omaha, NE;46;23;59;36;Sunshine and warmer;S;9;37%;8%;6

Orlando, FL;91;70;90;69;Partly sunny, warm;E;10;56%;6%;9

Philadelphia, PA;69;55;82;52;Heavy p.m. t-storms;NW;10;68%;81%;7

Phoenix, AZ;68;47;80;52;Sunshine and warmer;W;5;14%;0%;8

Pittsburgh, PA;87;57;58;38;Showers around;WNW;8;62%;76%;2

Portland, ME;38;36;51;43;A couple of showers;W;6;82%;93%;1

Portland, OR;51;45;53;48;Breezy with rain;SSE;16;90%;100%;1

Providence, RI;46;41;73;47;A couple of showers;NW;8;75%;93%;2

Raleigh, NC;87;67;85;55;Mostly cloudy;S;10;67%;91%;4

Reno, NV;49;30;59;43;Clouds and sun, cool;SW;7;43%;33%;5

Richmond, VA;86;68;86;53;Heavy p.m. t-storms;N;11;66%;100%;3

Roswell, NM;63;34;69;38;Sunshine and nice;ESE;9;20%;7%;9

Sacramento, CA;61;42;66;51;Inc. clouds;SW;7;58%;70%;6

Salt Lake City, UT;41;20;46;29;Mostly sunny, chilly;ESE;8;53%;0%;7

San Antonio, TX;76;53;55;52;Heavy thunderstorms;NE;15;87%;100%;2

San Diego, CA;59;47;69;51;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;43%;0%;8

San Francisco, CA;56;45;58;51;Inc. clouds;SW;9;70%;75%;6

Savannah, GA;84;68;84;66;A p.m. t-storm;SE;9;69%;58%;7

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;53;43;52;47;Breezy with rain;S;15;84%;99%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;35;21;49;28;Mostly sunny;NNE;10;50%;13%;6

Spokane, WA;48;29;56;39;Cloudy;ESE;9;50%;88%;1

Springfield, IL;65;34;55;31;Mostly sunny;N;8;40%;8%;7

St. Louis, MO;70;38;56;36;Partly sunny, cooler;NE;8;43%;14%;7

Tampa, FL;91;71;92;71;Very warm;ENE;7;54%;8%;10

Toledo, OH;80;41;55;32;Mostly sunny, cooler;W;10;49%;14%;6

Tucson, AZ;67;43;78;50;Sunny and warmer;SW;7;12%;0%;9

Tulsa, OK;61;40;64;41;Mostly sunny;NE;10;35%;10%;8

Vero Beach, FL;87;73;85;72;Partly sunny, breezy;E;14;61%;29%;10

Washington, DC;86;68;85;52;Heavy p.m. t-storms;NNW;9;65%;93%;4

Wichita, KS;55;30;61;34;Mostly sunny, warmer;ESE;9;31%;4%;7

Wilmington, DE;78;62;82;52;Heavy p.m. t-storms;NW;12;69%;81%;5

