US Forecast for Friday, February 3, 2023

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;38;9;14;-9;Windy and frigid;NW;19;37%;6%;2

Albuquerque, NM;49;26;52;29;Partly sunny;SSE;7;37%;0%;4

Anchorage, AK;29;24;27;19;A little snow;E;3;97%;92%;0

Asheville, NC;46;31;37;19;Partly sunny, windy;NW;19;48%;3%;4

Atlanta, GA;49;37;48;27;Breezy;NNW;15;56%;8%;4

Atlantic City, NJ;39;31;37;14;Very windy, sunshine;WNW;25;41%;0%;3

Austin, TX;39;31;55;33;Sunny and warmer;NNE;8;57%;1%;4

Baltimore, MD;42;30;35;14;Windy and colder;NW;19;32%;3%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;49;39;58;33;Warmer;NNE;10;60%;4%;4

Billings, MT;37;30;47;34;Mostly cloudy;WSW;16;46%;3%;2

Birmingham, AL;46;33;46;26;Breezy;NNE;15;57%;0%;4

Bismarck, ND;1;-7;25;21;Not as cold;SW;11;64%;2%;1

Boise, ID;42;22;42;25;Cloudy;ESE;7;62%;31%;1

Boston, MA;37;18;25;-10;Windy and colder;WNW;26;32%;11%;3

Bridgeport, CT;38;22;27;1;Windy and colder;WNW;19;34%;1%;3

Buffalo, NY;37;6;9;6;A little snow;NW;19;57%;69%;1

Burlington, VT;32;-5;2;-18;Winds subsiding;WNW;19;51%;41%;1

Caribou, ME;22;-4;4;-25;Windy and frigid;W;20;43%;13%;1

Casper, WY;31;23;38;26;Breezy;SW;24;49%;1%;3

Charleston, SC;56;46;52;31;Rain, breezy, cooler;NNE;15;80%;91%;1

Charleston, WV;36;21;28;14;Quite cold;NNW;9;51%;0%;3

Charlotte, NC;46;41;49;24;Breezy;NNE;15;50%;16%;4

Cheyenne, WY;40;25;49;33;Partly sunny, milder;W;14;37%;0%;3

Chicago, IL;33;1;13;10;Much colder;S;9;55%;1%;3

Cleveland, OH;42;14;16;14;A snow shower;WNW;20;66%;55%;1

Columbia, SC;49;45;53;26;Morning rain, breezy;NE;15;61%;70%;2

Columbus, OH;37;11;19;12;Sunny, but frigid;WNW;13;52%;1%;3

Concord, NH;33;10;16;-15;Windy and colder;WNW;20;35%;4%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;34;27;49;30;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;58%;1%;4

Denver, CO;50;25;53;32;Partly sunny;SSW;7;44%;0%;3

Des Moines, IA;28;-6;18;16;Sunshine and colder;S;7;54%;0%;3

Detroit, MI;35;5;14;7;Bitterly cold;W;12;63%;3%;1

Dodge City, KS;43;16;52;31;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;15;55%;1%;3

Duluth, MN;3;-23;3;0;Bitterly cold;SSW;7;66%;4%;2

El Paso, TX;61;34;63;36;Partly sunny;ESE;8;30%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;11;-3;8;-7;Cloudy;NNW;5;94%;73%;0

Fargo, ND;-6;-19;4;1;Cold;S;15;71%;1%;1

Grand Junction, CO;39;15;40;22;Increasing clouds;ENE;6;66%;0%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;33;3;14;7;A bit of snow;S;9;71%;65%;1

Hartford, CT;39;19;26;-5;Windy and colder;NW;19;27%;1%;3

Helena, MT;35;16;40;32;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;68%;4%;2

Honolulu, HI;83;68;83;73;Cloudy with a shower;ENE;10;72%;89%;1

Houston, TX;41;37;57;37;Warmer with sunshine;NNE;8;73%;1%;4

Indianapolis, IN;40;11;21;16;Partly sunny;S;10;52%;0%;3

Jackson, MS;42;34;51;27;Warmer;NNE;10;61%;3%;4

Jacksonville, FL;82;61;67;49;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;15;83%;96%;1

Juneau, AK;34;31;38;28;A little a.m. snow;ENE;4;80%;70%;0

Kansas City, MO;50;9;33;29;Sunny and colder;SSW;8;34%;3%;3

Knoxville, TN;44;30;40;21;Sunny, but chilly;NNE;8;54%;1%;3

Las Vegas, NV;59;41;60;38;Mostly cloudy, cool;NNW;6;33%;0%;2

Lexington, KY;36;19;28;18;Sunny;NE;9;51%;0%;3

Little Rock, AR;38;27;42;23;Plenty of sunshine;SE;8;58%;1%;4

Long Beach, CA;66;46;71;46;Clouds breaking;NW;6;45%;0%;3

Los Angeles, CA;70;49;71;47;Clouds breaking;NE;6;33%;1%;3

Louisville, KY;37;19;29;18;Sunshine;ENE;9;46%;0%;3

Madison, WI;28;-9;6;3;Partly sunny, frigid;S;6;62%;1%;3

Memphis, TN;35;25;37;26;Sunny, but cold;E;11;57%;4%;4

Miami, FL;81;70;83;69;Partly sunny;N;9;69%;83%;5

Milwaukee, WI;32;-4;10;4;Partial sunshine;SSW;8;54%;5%;3

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;15;-13;4;1;Clouds and sun, cold;SSE;7;61%;1%;2

Mobile, AL;57;46;58;34;Cloudy and breezy;NNE;15;53%;25%;2

Montgomery, AL;54;41;51;31;Breezy;NNE;15;50%;25%;4

Mt. Washington, NH;4;-27;-22;-45;Windy;WNW;34;69%;4%;1

Nashville, TN;35;25;35;20;Sunshine, but cold;NE;9;49%;2%;3

New Orleans, LA;65;46;59;41;Breezy in the a.m.;NNE;12;56%;4%;4

New York, NY;41;28;31;10;Sunny, windy, colder;WNW;20;28%;0%;3

Newark, NJ;39;23;29;7;Windy and colder;WNW;20;28%;1%;3

Norfolk, VA;42;37;44;20;Breezy;NW;14;49%;10%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;44;19;48;33;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;8;55%;2%;4

Olympia, WA;50;31;48;43;A little a.m. rain;S;12;77%;98%;1

Omaha, NE;27;-2;29;25;Breezy in the p.m.;S;11;46%;0%;3

Orlando, FL;84;67;74;55;A shower and t-storm;N;15;81%;97%;1

Philadelphia, PA;39;28;30;11;Windy and colder;WNW;18;31%;1%;3

Phoenix, AZ;67;44;72;46;Partly sunny;NE;7;25%;0%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;37;14;18;8;Snow showers;WNW;15;52%;65%;2

Portland, ME;33;12;19;-16;Lots of sun, windy;WNW;19;45%;22%;2

Portland, OR;48;38;51;44;A little a.m. rain;S;12;69%;97%;1

Providence, RI;38;20;26;-7;Windy and colder;WNW;20;32%;0%;3

Raleigh, NC;42;40;45;21;Breezy and chilly;NNW;15;50%;40%;3

Reno, NV;47;29;49;28;Mostly cloudy;WSW;8;53%;15%;2

Richmond, VA;42;36;39;15;Breezy;NW;14;39%;3%;3

Roswell, NM;56;25;57;28;Breezy in the p.m.;S;11;39%;0%;4

Sacramento, CA;58;45;56;43;Morning showers;N;7;73%;100%;1

Salt Lake City, UT;35;19;38;27;Mostly cloudy;E;6;72%;0%;3

San Antonio, TX;45;34;60;34;Sunny and warmer;NE;9;53%;2%;4

San Diego, CA;64;49;66;45;Some sun;N;8;47%;0%;4

San Francisco, CA;58;49;57;47;Showers around;NE;9;81%;78%;1

Savannah, GA;69;48;53;34;Rain, breezy, cooler;NNE;15;85%;91%;1

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;50;39;50;44;A couple of showers;SSW;13;64%;98%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;14;-9;16;12;Breezy in the p.m.;S;12;73%;0%;1

Spokane, WA;40;21;43;36;A snow shower;SSW;6;69%;86%;1

Springfield, IL;47;4;21;16;Sunshine, very cold;SSE;8;46%;0%;3

St. Louis, MO;48;10;26;21;Brilliant sunshine;SSE;7;44%;0%;3

Tampa, FL;80;66;73;50;A shower and t-storm;NNE;9;85%;95%;1

Toledo, OH;35;7;16;9;Frigid;W;9;59%;0%;1

Tucson, AZ;66;45;71;46;Partial sunshine;E;10;22%;0%;4

Tulsa, OK;46;19;45;31;Plenty of sun;S;6;45%;3%;3

Vero Beach, FL;85;65;80;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;NNE;13;78%;84%;2

Washington, DC;39;31;35;16;Windy and colder;NW;20;31%;2%;3

Wichita, KS;51;11;42;32;Breezy in the p.m.;S;11;48%;2%;3

Wilmington, DE;40;29;33;14;Windy and colder;WNW;21;31%;0%;3

_____

