WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 26, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 403 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SMITH... SOUTHWESTERN RUSK AND NORTHEASTERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather