WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 20, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Little River County in southwestern Arkansas...

Southwestern Hempstead County in southwestern Arkansas...

Miller County in southwestern Arkansas...

North central Lafayette County in southwestern Arkansas...

Northeastern Cass County in northeastern Texas...

Southeastern Bowie County in northeastern Texas...

* Until 815 PM CDT.

* At 726 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Ogden to Wake Village to 6 miles southeast of

Redwater, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Texarkana, Wake Village, Nash, Red Lick, Fouke, Garland, Fulton,

Ogden, Mandeville, Genoa, Mount Pleasant, Domino, McNab, Pleasant

Hill, Hervey, Homan, Pine Prairie and Red Bluff.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL COMAL COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

south central Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT

FOR CENTRAL BEXAR COUNTY...

At 727 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over San Antonio,

moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

San Antonio, Schertz, Universal City, Live Oak, Stinson Municipal

Airport, San Antonio Int Airport, Randolph AFB, Leon Valley, Kirby,

Alamo Heights, Windcrest, Terrell Hills, Olmos Park, St. Hedwig,

China Grove, Lackland AFB, Converse, Castle Hills, Balcones Heights

and Martinez.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

FOR SOUTHERN BEXAR COUNTY...

At 729 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stinson

Municipal Airport, moving southeast at 25 mph.

San Antonio, Stinson Municipal Airport, Somerset, Elmendorf,

Calaveras Lake, Sandy Oaks, Von Ormy, Buena Vista, Mitchell Lake,

Losoya, Macdona, Southton, Mangus Corner, Thelma and Braunig Lake.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Tarrant

County through 800 PM CDT...

At 730 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Benbrook, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Fort Worth, Arlington, Mansfield, Haltom City, Hurst, Benbrook, White

Settlement, Crowley, Forest Hill, Richland Hills, River Oaks,

Kennedale, Everman, Sansom Park, Rendon, North Richland Hills,

Edgecliff Village, Westworth Village, Edgecliff and Westover Hills.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 35W between mile markers 40 and 55.

Interstate 20 between mile markers 423 and 445.

Interstate 30 between mile markers 2 and 22.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3257 9718 3260 9755 3278 9755 3284 9719

TIME...MOT...LOC 0030Z 268DEG 16KT 3270 9747

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather