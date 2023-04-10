WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 10, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1210 PM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Texas...

Neches River Near Neches affecting Cherokee, Anderson and Houston

Counties.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Neches River Near Neches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 11:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 11.8 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.8

feet this afternoon.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

_____

