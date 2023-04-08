WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1249 PM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Texas...

Ayish Bayou Near San Augustine affecting Sabine and San Augustine

Counties.

For the Ayish Bayou...including San Augustine...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 1245 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ayish Bayou Near San Augustine.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Lowland flooding of the heavily wooded

floodplain will continue for the next several days.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At Noon CDT Saturday the stage was 12.2 feet.

- Recent Activity...The bayou crested at 8:55 PM CDT Friday and

was at 12.5 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

this evening and continue falling to 9.7 feet Wednesday

morning.

- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

