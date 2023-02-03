WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 5, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1121 AM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

Rabbit Creek At Kilgore affecting Gregg County.

For the Rabbit Creek...including Kilgore...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1130 AM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rabbit Creek At Kilgore.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Expect flooded trails and a private boat

launch.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 9:45 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.5 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 9:45 AM CST Friday was 11.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

late this evening and continue falling to 4.9 feet Wednesday

morning.

- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

11.5 feet on 06/05/2017.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHERE...Neches River Near Diboll.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of boat ramps,

paths, and trails. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground.

- At 10:15 AM CST Friday the stage was 12.9 feet.

ending at 10:15 AM CST Friday was 12.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.4

feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage

early Monday afternoon.

- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

13.4 feet on 05/10/1976.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER

NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sabine River At Logansport.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the boat

ramp on the Texas side and lowland flooding into Logansport,

Louisiana public park.

- At 9:45 AM CST Friday the stage was 25.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to a crest of

28.8 feet Sunday morning.

- Flood stage is 28.0 feet.

28.8 feet on 02/08/1975.

