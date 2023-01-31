WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 1, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 758 PM CST Tue Jan 31 2023 ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Marion and Cass Counties. For the Black Cypress Bayou...including Jefferson...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov\/ahps2\/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday evening at 800 PM CST. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Lowland flooding will affect mainly timber resources. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 12.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 13.5 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.6 feet on 12\/23\/2013. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather