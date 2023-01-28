WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 30, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

755 PM CST Sat Jan 28 2023

...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in Texas...

Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Nacogdoches, Rusk, San

Augustine and Shelby Counties.

For the Attoyac Bayou...including Chireno...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1000 AM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno.

* WHEN...From this evening to Sunday Evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding for the next

several days of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that have

cattle and equipment near the river should move them to higher

ground.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 14.5 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 7:30 PM CST Saturday was 14.5 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to crest at 14.8 feet

tonight before falling below flood stage tomorrow evening.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

