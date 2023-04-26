WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Haskell County in west central Texas...

Northern Shackelford County in west central Texas...

Southwestern Throckmorton County in west central Texas...

* Until 330 AM CDT.

* At 228 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest

of Albany, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Albany around 250 AM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away

from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in San Angelo.

