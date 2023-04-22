WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 22, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 756 PM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Mason County through 900 PM CDT... At 756 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Calf Creek, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Mason, Art, Pontotoc, Long Mountain, Fredonia, Grit, Katemcy, Streeter, Camp Air, The Intersection Of Highway 29 And Ranch Road 1222, Koockville and Erna. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for west central Texas. LAT...LON 3073 9948 3077 9949 3094 9949 3094 9909 3092 9909 3092 9896 3066 9897 TIME...MOT...LOC 0056Z 287DEG 24KT 3093 9944 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather