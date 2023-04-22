WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 22, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

631 PM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLEMAN...NORTHERN MCCULLOCH AND EAST CENTRAL CONCHO

COUNTIES...

At 631 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Placid, moving

east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Coleman, northern McCulloch and east central Concho

Counties, including the following locations... Whon, Us-

283 Near The Mcculloch-Coleman County Line, Milburn and Fife.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BLANCO BROWN BURNET

COKE COLEMAN COMANCHE

CONCHO CORYELL GILLESPIE

HAMILTON IRION KIMBLE

LAMPASAS LLANO MCCULLOCH

MASON MENARD MILLS

NOLAN RUNNELS SAN SABA

SCHLEICHER STERLING SUTTON

TOM GREEN

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather