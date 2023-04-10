WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 10, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

556 PM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

McCulloch, northeastern Menard and northwestern Mason Counties

through 645 PM CDT...

At 555 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southeast of Melvin, moving south at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...

Calf Creek around 620 PM CDT.

Hext around 640 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include The Intersection Of

Us-190 And Ranch Road 1311 and Us-190 Near The Menard-

Mcculloch County Line.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3087 9971 3109 9964 3109 9960 3120 9960

3118 9940 3086 9939

TIME...MOT...LOC 2255Z 006DEG 19KT 3111 9952

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

